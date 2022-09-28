Mutual Fund deals: Nippon India MF sells 1.7 lakh shares of TD Power Systems, DSP buys SAFARI 

Mutual Fund News (28 September 2022): In a bulk deal executed on Tuesday (27th September), Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF) sold 1.7 lakh shares of TD Power Systems Ltd (TDPOWERSYS) paying Rs 586.99 apiece, according to data on the NSE website at the time of writing.

DSP Mutual Fund bought 2 lakh shares of Safari Ind (India) Ltd (SAFARI) for a price of Rs 1529.75 each while Investcorp Private Equity Fund II sold 5 lakh shares of SAFARI.

In the last year, TD Power System’s share price increased from Rs 316.16 on 28 September 2021 to Rs 586.45 on September 27, 2022. TDPOWERSYS price has increased by 422.59% in 2 years and 196.68% in five years. In the last 10 years, this stock’s price increased by 117.86%, according to BSE website data.

SAFARI share price increased from Rs 877.85 on 28 September 2021 to Rs 1560.55 on September 27, 2022. SAFARI price has increased by 297% in two years and 361.55% in 5 years. In the last 10 years, the stock price increased by 4387%, according to BSE website data.

Meanwhile, Kotak Performing Re Credit Strategic Fund -I, an alternative investment fund, bought 463,76,811 shares of Embassy Office Parks REIT at Rs 345 apiece.

What is a bulk deal?

Bulk deals may give some clues about equity market trends. Deals, where the total quantity of shares bought or sold is more than 0.5% of the share capital of the company, are termed bulk deals. Such deals may be executed through the normal trading window or through the block trading window.

Latest Block Deals in September

Several block deals were executed on 23rd September 2022. Block Deals are allowed in the equity segment for all scripts. Block deals are trades having a value of over Rs 10 crore. The BSE provides a separate window for executing block deals.

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund purchased 1.5 lakh shares of P I Industries Ltd (PIIND) at a price of Rs 3150 apiece on 23rd September

Tata Emerging Asia Liquid Fund bought 1.25 lakh shares of PI Industries at a price of Rs 3150 each.

Sundaram Mutual Fund purchased 2 lakh PIINDIA shares at a price of Rs 3150 each.

