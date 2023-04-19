Mutual Fund calculator: Two Mid Cap funds turn Rs 5,000 SIP into Rs 3.5 lakhs in 3 years – 5 points

Mid Cap Mutual Fund SIP calculation: Quant Mid Cap Fund and PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund have given an annualised return of around 41% in the last 3 years. The Mutual Fund SIP calculator shows that a monthly SIP of Rs 20,000 in these funds would have grown to approx. Rs 14 lakh in three years. The monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5000 would have grown to around Rs 7.1 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh respectively.

The direct plans of Quant Mid Cap Fund and PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund have given a return of 41.77% and 41.73% respectively in three years. The following are five important points to know about these funds.

Quant Mid Cap Fund

1. Quant Mid Cap Fund aims to generate capital appreciation and provide long-term growth opportunities by investing in a portfolio of Mid Cap companies. The scheme was launched in March 1998. Since its launch, the direct plan of the scheme has given a return of 16.16% while the regular plan has given a return of 12.32%, according to data on the AMFI website as of April 18, 2023.

2. Top stock holdings: HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Punjab National Bank, Tata Communications, Bosch, Linde India, Voltas, Escorts Kubota Limited, Indian Hotels and Union Bank of India are the top 10 stocks held by this mid-cap fund, according to the fund’s factsheet for April 2023.

Also Read: This Small Cap fund turns Rs 10,000 monthly SIP into Rs 10.9 lakh in 3 years – 5 points

3. The top 10 stocks (mentioned above) constitute 55.21% of the total NAV of this fund. Overall, the fund has invested 98.17% of its NAV in Equity and Equity Related instruments while Cash and other receivables constitute 1.8% of the NAV.

4. The Quant Mid Cap scheme has allocated 21.58% of its portfolio to banks, followed by Finance (13.33%), Auto Component (7.59%) and other sectors.

5. The fund is managed by Ankit Pande, Vasav Sahgal and Sanjeev Sharma. The exit load structure is 0.5% if the exit is in 3 months or before the completion of 3 months.

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund

1. PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund aims to s to achieve long-term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity-related instruments of mid-cap companies. The scheme was launched on December 2, 2023. Since its launch, the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 16.61% while the direct plan has given a return of 18.09%, according to data on the AMFI website as of April 18, 2023.

2. Top stock holdings: ICICI Bank, The Federal Bank, Ashok Leyland, Kajaria Cements, Bata India, Cummins India, Max Financial Services, Jubilant Foodworks etc. are some of the top stocks in which this fund has invested its portfolio, according to the fund’s factsheet for March 2023.

Also Read: Best Mid Cap Funds in 3 years (April 2023): Top-performing 11 mutual funds with 35% returns

3. Overall, this fund has invested 94.34% of its portfolio in Equity while Cash and other receivables constitute 5.47%.

4. The PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund has allocated 13.68% of its portfolio in Large Cap stocks, 70.9% in Mid Cap stocks and 9.77% in Small Cap stocks.

5. The fund is managed by Aniruddha Naha, Vivek Sharma and Puneet Pal. The exit load structure is 0.5% if the exit is within 90 days. For exit after 90 days, the exit load is Nil.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that this fund will repeat its past performance in future. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)