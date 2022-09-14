Mutual funds generally give better returns in the long run due to the power of compounding, provided you have invested in the right scheme basis your risk appetite and suggestion from a financial adviser. Investment experts have suggested from time to time that to get the most from mutual funds, one needs to remain invested for long term and see through various market cycles.

Many equity mutual fund schemes have given excellent returns in 10 years. In this context here’s a look at 3 mid-cap funds that have given high returns of over 21% in their category in 10 years, according to data on the AMFI website (as of 13 September 2022).

The mutual fund calculator shows that if someone had started a monthly SIP of Rs 25,000 in any one of these three mid-cap funds 10 years back, his/her wealth would have grown to over Rs 1 crore by now.

A monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in any of these funds would have grown to Rs 40 lakh while the SIP of Rs 15,000/month would have increased your wealth to Rs Rs 61 lakh in 10 years.

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund

The regular plan of Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 21.44% in 10 years. The current NAV of this fund is 54.96 under the regular plan and 61.6470 under the direct plan. The fund tracks the Nifty Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 19.81% in 10 years.

This midcap fund has allocated 75.57% in Mid Cap Equity, 15.28% in large Cap and 11.15% in Small Cap. The scheme carries a “Very High” risk, as per SEBI’s Riskometer and is rated “5 Star” by Value Research and Morningstar.

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund has given a return of 21.10% under the regular plan. The fund tracks the Nifty Midcap 150 Total Return Index. The current NAV of the fund is 79.1640 under the regular plan and 88.7790 under the direct plan.

The scheme carries a “Very High” risk, as per SEBI’s Riskometer and is rated “4 Star” by Value Research and Morningstar.

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

The regular scheme of SBI Magnum Midcap Fund has given a return of 21.14% in 10 years. The fund tracks the Nifty Midcap 150 Total Return Index. The current NAV of the fund is 155.6194 under the regular plan and 170.1477 under the direct plan.

The mid-cap scheme also carries “Very High” risk, as per SEBI’s Riskometer and is rated “4 Star” by Value Research and Morningstar.

(Disclaimer: The above article is for information purposes only. It doesn’t intend to promote any of these funds. Returns/Data based on information available on the AMFI website. There is no guarantee that a fund will repeat its past performance in future. Mutual fund investments are also subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)