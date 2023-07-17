Mutual Fund calculator: How much annual return is required to multiply money by 2 to 20 times?

Mutual Fund calculation: If you manage to find the right fund giving decent returns, you can multiply your investments multiple times in the long term. However, it is not easy to find the right fund suitable to your needs. This is why it is always recommended to consult a trustworthy financial advisor, who can do this exercise for you.

Now suppose you do manage to find the right fund. What after that? You may want to know how long it will take to multiply your wealth. Or, what should be the rate of return to help multiply your investment by a desired number, say 2 to 20 times?

In its recent Wealth Conversations Report for the month of July 2023, FundsIndia did a calculation of the annual rate of return required to multiply your original investment. Let’s have a look at what the report says.

2 times: Your investment will multiply 2 times in 3 years if the annual return is 26%. It will become double in 6 years at 12.2% annual return.

3 times: Your investment will multiply 3 times in 5 years if the annual return is 24.6%. It will become multiply 3 times in 10 years at 11.6% annual return.

5 times: Your investment will multiply 5 times in 7 years if the annual return is 26%. It will become multiply 5 times in 14 years at 12.2% annual return.

7 times: Your investment will multiply 7 times in 8 years if the annual return is 27.5%. It will become multiply 7 times in 17 years at 12.1% annual return.

Source: FundsIndia

9 times: Your investment will multiply 9 times in 9 years if the annual return is 27.7%. It will become multiply 10 times in 19 years at 12.3% annual return.

10 times: Your investment will multiply 10 times in 9 years if the annual return is 29.2%. It will become multiply 10 times in 20 years at 12.2% annual return.

12 times: Your investment will multiply 12 times in 10 years if the annual return is 28.2%. It will become multiply 12 times in 20 years at 13.2% annual return.

15 times: Your investment will multiply 15 times in 11 years if the annual return is 27.9%. It will become multiply 15 times in 20 years at 14.5% annual return.

17 times: Your investment will multiply 17 times in 11 years if the annual return is 29.4%. It will become multiply 15 times in 20 years at 15.2% annual return.

18 times: Your investment will multiply 18 times in 12 years if the annual return is 27.9%. It will become multiply 18 times in 20 years at 15.5% annual return.

20 times: Your investment will multiply 20 times in 12 years if the annual return is 28.4%. It will become multiply 20 times in 20 years at 16.2% annual return.

Disclaimer: The above content is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.