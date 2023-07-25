Mutual Fund calculator: Direct Small Cap Funds that doubled or tripled Rs 1 lakh in 5 years

Mutual Fund calculation: Small Cap mutual funds have been in the news for giving better returns compared to schemes in other equity mutual fund categories. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing shows that direct plans of as many as 13 small-cap funds have doubled lump sum investment done by an investor in just 5 years till July 24 with over 15% annualised returns. The direct plan of the top-performing scheme among these 13 funds has tripled investors’ money in just 5 years.

A lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh in the direct plan of any of these funds five years back could have turned into more than Rs 2 lakh by July 24, 2023. The direct plans of these schemes have also beaten their respective benchmark indices. Let’s have a look at these funds, their returns in 5 years and how they have multiplied lump sum investment, as per the mutual fund calculator.

Before reading further, it is important to note that investing via the SIP route is considered more effective than lump sum investment. Also, this exercise is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to recommend any of these funds. Investors should exercise caution while investing in mutual funds and consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before investing.

Axis Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 23.90% annualised return in 5 years. This fund tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 15.03% returns in 5 years. The mutual fund calculator shows that a lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh in this scheme 5 years back could have grown to Rs 2.9 lakh by July 24.

DSP Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 20.51% annualised return in 5 years. This fund tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given 15.09% returns in 5 years. The mutual fund calculator shows that a lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh in this scheme 5 years back could have grown to Rs 2.54 lakh by July 24.

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 16.47% annualised return in 5 years. This fund tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 15.03% returns in 5 years. The mutual fund calculator shows that a lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh in this scheme 5 years back could have grown to Rs 2.14 lakh by July 24.

HDFC Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 18.91% annualised return in 5 years. This fund tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given 15.09% returns in 5 years. The mutual fund calculator shows that a lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh in this scheme 5 years back could have grown to Rs 2.37 lakh by July 24.

HSBC Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 18.26% annualised return in 5 years. This fund tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 15.03% returns in 5 years. The mutual fund calculator shows that a lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh in this scheme 5 years back could have grown to Rs 2.31 lakh by July 24.

ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 22.04% annualised return in 5 years. This fund tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 15.03% returns in 5 years. The mutual fund calculator shows that a lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh in this scheme 5 years back could have grown to Rs 2.7 lakh by July 24.

IDBI Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 16.98% annualised return in 5 years. This fund tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 15.03% returns in 5 years. The mutual fund calculator shows that a lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh in this scheme 5 years back could have grown to Rs 2.19 lakh by July 24.

Kotak Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 22.42% annualised return in 5 years. This fund tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 15.03% returns in 5 years. The mutual fund calculator shows that a lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh in this scheme 5 years back could have grown to Rs 2.74 lakh by July 24.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 23.59% annualised return in 5 years. This fund tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 15.03% returns in 5 years. The mutual fund calculator shows that a lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh in this scheme 5 years back could have grown to Rs 2.88 lakh by July 24.

Quant Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 28.29% annualised return in 5 years. This fund tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 15.03% returns in 5 years. The mutual fund calculator shows that a lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh in this scheme 5 years back could have grown to Rs 3.47 lakh by July 24.

SBI Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 21.39% annualised return in 5 years. This fund tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given 15.09% returns in 5 years. The mutual fund calculator shows that a lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh in this scheme 5 years back could have grown to Rs 2.63 lakh by July 24.

Sundaram Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 17.50% annualised return in 5 years. This fund tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 15.03% returns in 5 years. The mutual fund calculator shows that a lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh in this scheme 5 years back could have grown to Rs 2.23 lakh by July 24.

Union Small Cap Fund: The direct plan of this scheme has given 19.91% annualised return in 5 years. This fund tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given 15.09% returns in 5 years. The mutual fund calculator shows that a lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh in this scheme 5 years back could have grown to Rs 2.47 lakh by July 24.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of July 24, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.