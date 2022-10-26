Several thematic mutual fund schemes have generated very high returns for investors in the last 10 years. One such scheme is Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund. The regular plan of this scheme has given an annualised return of 20.58% in the last 10 years, according to data on the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) website.

The Mutual Fund calculator shows that a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in this fund would have grown into a corpus of over Rs 39 lakh in 10 years at 20.58% returns.

The regular plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund has given a return of 31.13% in three years while its direct plan has increased investors’ wealth at the rate of 32.65% per year in this period.

In the 5-year investment period, the direct plan of this scheme has given a return of 26.15% and the regular plan of the scheme has increased investors’ wealth at the rate of 24.80% per year.

Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) Digital India Fund is an open-ended equity scheme investing in the Technology, Telecom, Media, Entertainment and other related ancillary sectors. The objective of this multi-sector scheme is long-term capital growth, through a portfolio of 100% equity investments in technology and technology-enabled/dependent companies. However, the scheme carries a “very high” risk.

Asset Allocation

ABSL Digital India Fund has invested heavily in leading tech giants like Infosys, TCS, HCL, Tech Mahindra etc.

As per the scheme’s website, this Digital India-themed mutual fund scheme has invested 24.09% of its assets in Infosys Ltd. It has allocated 9.48% assets in TCS, 8.8% in Tech Mahindra, 7.25% in HCL Technologies, 7.19% in Clearing Corporation of India, 6.34% in Bharti Airtel and 3.86% in Mindtree Ltd.

The scheme has allocated 77.7% of its asset to the Information Technology sector.

(The above content is for information purposes only. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)