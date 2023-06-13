scorecardresearch
Mutual Fund calculator: These schemes turn Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore in 20 years

Mutual Fund calculation: Several equity mutual fund schemes have given compounded annualised returns of 20% or more in the last 20 years.

Written by Rajeev Kumar
Updated:
mutual fund calculator
Six equity mutual funds have given up to 20% returns in 20 years. Representational image/Pixabay

Mutual Fund calculation: Several equity mutual fund schemes have given compounded annualised returns of 20% or more in the last 20 years. According to FundsIndia’s latest Wealth Conversation Report, as many as 7 equity mutual fund schemes have given 18% to 23% returns in 20 years (see chart below).

The top-performing scheme in this period is Nippon India Growth Fund (Regular-Growth Plan) with 23.4% returns. This is followed by HDFC Flexi Cap Fund – Growth with 21% returns, Franklin India Prima Fund – Growth with 20.7% returns and Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund – Growth with 20.4% annualised returns in 20 years.

Mutual Fund SIP calculator shows a regular monthly SIP of Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000 in any of these funds in 20 years could have given crores of rupees to the investors. Let’s have a look at how the SIP of Rs 5000 and Rs 10,000 could have grown in these funds in 20 years.

Nippon India Growth Fund – Reg – Growth: It has given 23.4% returns in 20 years. The calculator shows that a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in this fund could have grown to approx. Rs 5.33 crore in 20 years. A monthly SIP of Rs 5000 could have grown to Rs 2.66 crore in 20 years.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap Fund – Growth: It has given 20.4% returns in 20 years. The calculator shows that a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in this fund could have grown to approx. Rs 3.35 crore in 20 years. A monthly SIP of Rs 5000 could have grown to Rs 1.67 crore in 20 years.

Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund – Growth: It has given 20.3% returns in 20 years. The calculator shows that a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in this fund could have grown to approx. Rs 3.3 crore in 20 years. A monthly SIP of Rs 5000 could have grown to Rs 1.53 crore in 20 years.

mutual fund return calculation in 20 years
Source: FundsIndia Wealth Conversations Report June 2023. Returns tracked till May 31, 2023.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund – Growth: It has given 21.0% returns in 20 years. The calculator shows that a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in this fund could have grown to approx. Rs 3.68 crore in 20 years. A monthly SIP of Rs 5000 could have grown to Rs 1.84 crore in 20 years.

Franklin India Prima Fund – Growth: It has given 20.7% returns in 20 years. The calculator shows that a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in this fund could have grown to approx. Rs 3.51 crore in 20 years. A monthly SIP of Rs 5000 could have grown to Rs 1.75 crore in 20 years.

HDFC Top 100 Fund – Growth: It has given 19.9% returns in 20 years. The calculator shows that a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in this fund could have grown to approx. Rs 3.11 crore in 20 years. A monthly SIP of Rs 5000 could have grown to Rs 1.55 crore in 20 years.

Franklin India Bluechip – Growth: It has given 18.1% returns in 20 years. The calculator shows that a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in this fund could have grown to approx. Rs 2.37 crore in 20 years. A monthly SIP of Rs 5000 could have grown to Rs 1.18 crore in 20 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will continue to give similar returns in future. Therefore, please consult your financial advisor before investing.

First published on: 13-06-2023 at 12:46 IST

Stock Market