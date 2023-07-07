Mutual Fund calculator: 5 Mid Cap funds multiply Rs 1 lakh 7 times to Rs 7 lakh in 10 years

Mutual Fund returns calculation: Mid Cap funds have emerged as one of the most popular mutual fund categories for investors seeking high returns over the long term. And almost all mid-cap funds have not disappointed their investors in this regard.

Data on AMFI’s website at the time of writing today (July 7) shows that direct plans of as many as five mid-cap funds have given more than 22% annualised returns to investors in 10 years. The regular plans of these funds have also given over 20% returns in 10 years. All these funds have also been able to beat their respective benchmark indices in this duration.

The Mutual Fund calculator shows that if a person had invested a lumpsum of Rs 1 lakh in the direct plan of any of these five schemes, his/her investments would have multiplied by 7 times to over Rs 7 lakh in 10 years at 22% annualised returns. Even the lump sum investment of Rs 1 lakh in regular plans of these 5 schemes would have grown to over Rs 6 lakh in 10 years at 20% returns.

However, before reading further, you should note that this exercise is not meant to recommend any of these funds for investment. It is only for informational purposes.

It is important to understand that a fund, which has performed well in past, doesn’t guarantee that it will continue to do so in future.

Moreover, the past performance of a fund doesn’t say much about its suitability to an investor’s specific financial goals and risk appetite. It is, therefore, important to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor for guidance to choose the right fund for investment. That said, let’s have a look at the five schemes.

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Emerging Equity Fund has given 23.50% returns while the regular plan has given 22.02% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 20.56% returns in 10 years.

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Midcap Fund has given 22.25% returns while the regular plan has given 21.11% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 20.56% returns in 10 years.

Invesco India Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Mid Cap Fund has given 22.19% returns while the regular plan has given 20.31% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index, which has given 20.05% returns in 10 years.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund has given 22.42% returns while the regular plan has given 21.43% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 20.56% returns in 10 years.

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has given 22.84% returns while the regular plan has given 21.34% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given 20.56% returns in 10 years.