Should you invest in a multi-cap fund or a multi-asset allocation fund in 2026? The answer isn’t as simple as looking at the latest returns.

Over the past one year, multi-asset allocation funds have clearly outperformed multi-cap funds. But as the stock market saw some recovery in recent months, multi-cap funds made a strong comeback. So, which category deserves your money now?

Before we move further, let’s briefly discuss how these two fund categories are different. Multi-cap funds invest only in stocks. They must invest at least 25% each in large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies. Multi-asset allocation funds, on the other hand, spread money across at least three asset classes, such as equity, debt, and commodities like gold and silver.

According to Value Research data, multi-asset allocation funds as a category delivered 9.89% returns over the past one year, comfortably outperforming multi-cap funds, which returned just 3.01% during the same period.

The difference came mainly because multi-asset allocation funds benefited from the sharp rally in gold and silver. Their exposure to different asset classes also helped reduce the impact of volatility in the stock market.

Investors also backed this trend. According to AMFI data, multi-asset allocation funds attracted cumulative net inflows of Rs 65,209.25 crore between April 2025 and March 2026, nearly double the Rs 33,217.20 crore received by multi-cap funds. In fact, they were the only hybrid mutual fund category to attract higher inflows than the equity-oriented multi-cap category during FY26, highlighting investors’ growing preference for diversified portfolios amid uncertain market conditions.

That said, the picture started to evolve in recent months. As equity markets recovered, multi-cap funds as a category rebounded strongly, delivering 14.64% returns over the last three months, compared with 5.86% for the multi-asset allocation funds category. They have also outperformed multi-asset allocation funds over both the three-year and five-year periods. This shows that while multi-asset allocation funds did better during a difficult phase for equities, multi-cap funds continue to hold an edge over longer time frames.

So, does that mean you should choose one over the other? Not necessarily. Both categories serve different purposes and suit different types of investors. Here’s a detailed comparison to help you decide which one may be a better fit for your portfolio in 2026.

Before making your next investment decision, here’s a detailed comparison of multi-cap funds and multi-asset allocation funds, covering their recent performance, long-term returns, investor inflows, portfolio strategies, risks, and the type of investor each category is best suited for.

Fund categories 1-Year Returns 3-Year Returns 5-Year Returns% Hybrid: Multi Asset Allocation 9.89% 13.97% 12.70% Equity: Multi Cap 3.01% 16.21% 14.40%

Source: Value Research as of 6th July 2026

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5 best performing multi-cap funds in 1, 3, and 5 years

1-year performance

In the past year, the Groww Multicap Fund has distinguished itself as the top-performing scheme within the multi-cap category, boasting a remarkable annualized return of 15.08%. During the same period, the multi-cap funds with the poorest returns were those from SAMCO, Motilal Oswal, HDFC, and Invesco India.

Funds 1-Year Returns In % Groww Multicap Dir 15.08 Bank of India Multi Cap Dir 11.96 Tata Multicap Dir 9.40 ITI Multi Cap Dir 8.78 LIC MF Multi Cap Dir 8.28

3-year performance

In the last 3 years, however, the multi-cap funds with the lowest returns are Tata Multicap Dir and Quant Multi Cap Dir.

Funds 3-Year Returns In % Bank of India Multi Cap Dir 21.41 HSBC Multi Cap Dir 21.39 Kotak Multicap Dir 20.63 Axis Multicap Dir 20.50 LIC MF Multi Cap Dir 20.22

5-year performance

Over the last five years, Nippon India Multi Cap Fund has emerged as the clear leader among its peers, delivering an impressive 20.13% annualised return. However, in the last 5 years, the lowest-performing multi-cap funds are Sundaram Multi Cap Dir and Invesco India Multicap Dir.

Funds 5-Year Returns In % Nippon India Multi Cap Dir 20.13 Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Dir 18.04 ICICI Pru Multicap Dir 17.14 Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Cap Dir 15.63 ABSL Multi-Cap Dir 14.71

Source: Value Research as of 6th July

5 best performing multi-asset allocation funds in 1, 3 and 5 years

1-year performance

Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund has achieved an outstanding annualized return of 21.42% over the past year, making it one of the top-performing schemes in the multi-asset allocation category. During the same period, some of the funds with the lowest returns were from SAMCO, Bandhan, and Quantum.

Funds 1-Year Returns In % Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Dir 21.42 Quant Multi Asset Allocation Dir 21.23 DSP Multi Asset Allocation Dir 18.54 HSBC Multi Asset Allocation Dir 18.26 Mahindra Manulife Multi Asset Allocation Dir 16.59

3-year performance

In the past three years, the Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund has established itself as the category leader with a remarkable annualized return of 24.81%. Conversely, Edelweiss has had the lowest performance in returns during the same period.

Funds 3-Year Returns In % Quant Multi Asset Allocation Dir 24.81 Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Dir 20.34 ABSL Multi Asset Allocation Dir 17.30 ICICI Pru Multi Asset Dir 17.24 SBI Multi Asset Allocation Dir 17.09

5-year performance

Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund has comfortably topped the multi-asset allocation category over the past five years, achieving an impressive annualized return of 20.96%. However, during the same period, the lowest-performing fund in terms of returns is from Bandhan.

Funds 5-Year Returns In % Quant Multi Asset Allocation Dir 20.96 ICICI Pru Multi Asset Dir 18.30 Nippon India Multi Asset Allocation Dir 16.69 UTI Multi Asset Allocation Dir 14.49 SBI Multi Asset Allocation Dir 14.52

Source: Value Research as of 6th July

Which category has historically delivered better risk-adjusted returns across different market cycles?

Over the last five years, Multi Cap Funds delivered annualised returns of 14.40%, higher than 12.70% generated by Multi Asset Allocation Funds, according to Value Research.

“If we look at risk-adjusted performance, multi-cap funds have a higher Sharpe Ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.19 for multi-asset allocation funds. Although Multi Cap Funds were more volatile, with a standard deviation of 17.92 versus 12.16, investors earned more return and were compensated for every unit of risk they took,” said Mukesh Kumawat, Director, Anand Rathi Wealth.

For long-term investors, temporary volatility is part of equity investing. What matters is whether that risk is rewarded.

Mukesh Kumawat says the higher Sharpe Ratio shows that Multi Cap Funds have historically compensated investors better for the additional volatility, making them a stronger choice for long-term wealth creation.

Who is the ideal investor for each of these fund categories?

Investors should opt for diversified exposure across different categories of equity mutual funds, which include multi-cap funds. However, they are better off avoiding multi-asset allocation funds as they do not give control over an investor’s asset allocation.

The allocation between equity, debt and gold should be decided by the investor based on their financial goals and risk appetite, not by the fund manager.

Investing separately across asset classes provides greater control over the portfolio and allows investors to rebalance their allocation as their goals or market conditions change.

Given current valuations in equities, does 2026 favour multi asset allocation funds over multi cap funds?

Current market valuations have become more reasonable, with the Nifty 50 trading around 8% below its estimated fair value, while the Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 are trading about 10% and 15% below their fair values, respectively. This provides a favourable entry point for long-term equity investors, according to Mukesh Kumawat.

“In comparison, gold has already delivered a sharp rally over the past year and appears to be in relatively overheated territory. With earnings expected to remain strong and valuations looking attractive across market segments, Multi Cap Funds are better positioned to benefit from the upside than Multi Asset Allocation Funds,” said Mukesh Kumawat.

Which macroeconomic factors should investors monitor before choosing between these categories?

Investors should choose fund categories based on their long-term financial goals and asset allocation strategy, rather than changing portfolios based on macroeconomic indicators. Interest rates, inflation, economic growth and geopolitical events are constantly changing, and markets move through these cycles over time.

“Instead of reacting to short-term macro developments, investors should focus on maintaining their long-term strategy. Long-term investors can maintain an allocation of around 80% to equity and 20% to debt on the portfolio level,” Mukesh Kumawat recommended.

Which category is better suited for long-term SIP investors?

For long-term investors, Multi Cap Funds are a better choice because they provide full participation in long-term equity growth while maintaining diversification across large, mid and small cap companies. Investors can build their equity portfolio through diversified equity funds such as Multi Cap, Flexi Cap, Large Cap and Large & Mid Cap Funds.

“Investors can maintain 50% to 55% in large caps, 20% to 25% in mid caps and the balance in small caps. Hybrid funds can be avoided as asset allocation between equity, debt and gold should ideally be decided separately based on an investor’s financial goals and risk appetite,” Mukesh Kumawat stated.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.

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