Multi-cap funds bring a certain discipline to portfolio construction, which becomes valuable over longer periods. They ensure investors remain invested across segments through market cycles, without the need for frequent tactical adjustments.

These enable investors to benefit from the stability of large-caps — around 40% of the allocation —while participating in the higher growth potential of mid and small-caps (27-28% allocation each). Over a five-year period, multi-cap funds have given about 21% average return, while for flexi-cap funds it’s around 18%.

The higher structural allocation to mid- and small-cap stocks has enabled these funds to capture a larger share of India’s long-term growth opportunities while still maintaining meaningful large-cap exposure. “This balanced allocation helps navigate changing market cycles without requiring investors to actively shift between segments,” says Nirav R Karkera, head of research, W by Groww, wealth management arm of Groww.

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Portfolio construction

How a multi-cap fund is built matters more than just the label. While rules mandate a minimum allocation of 25% each to large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks, the real differentiator lies in stock selection and portfolio construction.

Equally important is how the fund manager deploys the remaining 25% allocation. Fund managers who can dynamically tilt this portion towards the market-cap segment offering the most attractive risk-reward based on valuations and market cycles are better positioned to enhance long-term returns.

Sonam Srivastava, founder, Wright Research PMS, says investors should look for a fund where the 25% in small and mid-caps is invested in solid, growing companies—not just random bets on tiny stocks. “For large-caps, go for strong, market-leading companies that can keep growing, not just safe, defensive names,” she says.

Investors must check how the fund has handled ups and downs in the past. They should not just look at past returns but understand how the fund is built and whether they can stick with it during tough times.

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Multi-caps vs flexi-caps

Multi-cap funds tend to perform when the market is booming, because their exposure to mid and small-caps pays off. On the other hand, flexi-caps can play it safe during corrections, since managers can move more money into large-caps when things get shaky.

In March 2026, when the Nifty 50 dropped nearly 10% because of the West Asia war, flexi-caps did better because they could shift to safer ground, while multi-caps had to stick to their set allocations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.

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