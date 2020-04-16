Want to invest in S&P 500 Index? NFO open for international fund investing in top US companies

The NFO is open from 15 April 2020 till 23 April 2020 and the minimum investment is set at Rs.500.

International Index Funds in India: If you are looking to diversify your equity portfolio geographically and include some US stocks such as Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Berkshire Hathaway, Alphabet, Visa etc, here is an option for you. Motilal Oswal Asset Management has announced the launch of the Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund which will be benchmarked to the S&P 500 Index, a US index. The NFO is open from 15 April 2020 till 23 April 2020 and the minimum investment is set at Rs.500.

Being an index fund, the Motilal Oswal S&P 500 index fund will invest in the companies that are part of the S&P 500 Index in the same weightage as in the index. As an investor in the fund, one may expect a return close to the returns generated by the S&P 500 Index (US), subject to tracking error. Since Jan 1, 2020, the S&P 500 Index has fallen by about 12 per cent, while the 1-year return has been nearly a negative of 2 per cent.

The fund will provide Indian investors exposure to the performance of leading 500 companies listed in the United States. The S&P 500 Index covers approximately 80 per cent of the available market. In 2018, more than 40 per cent of the sales of S&P 500 constituents were reported from foreign countries.

As per the fund house, the NAV for the fund will be a combination of two data points – 1) End of the day share price. This will be as of US previous day close price. 2) Exchange rate: This will be as of 5 pm the same day. The NAV will be declared post-market hours (just like any other mutual fund).

As far as the taxation is concerned, although, the investment is in the equities, as per the tax laws in India, all International mutual funds attract taxation of non-Indian equity investments, i.e. debt taxation. The investor may, therefore, take Indexation benefit post three years on the investment. Importantly, as the investments are made in Indian Rupees, the investment in Motilal Oswal S&P 500 index fund does not come under the LRS scheme.

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 index fund is not a feeder fund and neither a fund of funds and will have an expense ratio of 1 per cent for regular plans while it will be 0.5 per cent for direct plans.

Currently, the global economies are undergoing major meltdown and the full impact of COVID-19 pandemic is yet to be seen. IMF has recently forecast that the US may see a dip in GDP growth by almost 5.9 per cent while the global GDP growth may fall by about 3 per cent. Investors who wish to diversify in US stocks may consider investing if their risk profile allows after consulting their financial advisors.