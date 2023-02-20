Mirae Asset Nifty 50 ETF turns Rs 10,000 into Rs 17,526 since inception – Latest Details here

Mirae Asset Nifty 50 ETF has given a return of 14.13% since its inception. It is an open-ended scheme replicating/ tracking the Nifty 50 Index. The fund’s allotment date was 20th November 2018. According to information shared by the fund house, the scheme has given a return of 14.98% in the last three years till 31st January 2023. In the last one year, however, this ETF scheme has given a return of 3.12% only.

Following are the key details to know about this Exchange Traded Fund (ETF):

Fund Allocation

Mirae Asset Nifty 50 ETF has allocated 26.34% of its asset in Banks, followed by IT Software (14.68%), Petroleum Products (10.83%), Finance (9%), Diversified FMCG (6.92%), Automobiles (5.84%), Pharma & Biotech (3.35%), Construction (3.29%), Consumer Durables (2.84%) and Telecom-Services (2.47%).

Portfolio Holdings

Reliance Industries Limited (10.40%), HDFC Bank Limited (9.05%), ICICI Bank Limited (7.43%), Infosys Limited (7.19%) and HDFC Ltd (6.06%) are the top five stock holdings of this ETF. Mirae Asset Nifty 50 ETF is also invested in TCS (4.41%), ITC (3.98%), Larsen & Turbo (3.29%, Kotak Mahindra Bank (3.21%), Axis Bank (3.02%). Apart from these, 41.86% of this fund’s portfolio is in other equities. Overall, the fund’s equity holdings account for 99.89% of its portfolio while 0.11% are in cash and other receivables.

Fund Manager

Ekta Gala is managing the Mirae Asset Nifty 50 ETF since 28 December 2020.

Net AUM, NAV, Expense Ratio

The Net AUM of the fund as of 31st January 2023 was Rs 1046.78 crore while the Net Asset Value (NAV) was Rs 184.4460 with an expanse ratio of 0.05%.

Benchmark Index

Mirae Asset Nifty 50 ETF tracks the Nifty 50 Index, which is a broad-based index consisting of 50 blue chip liquid stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The Nifty 50 Index represents about 62% of the free float market capitalization of the stocks listed on the NSE as on September 30, 2022.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. Mutual Fund/ETF investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)