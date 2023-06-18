Mid Cap Mutual Funds give up to 41% returns in 3 years: Top 5 schemes, SIP calculation, Rating

Top-performing Mid Cap Mutual Funds in 3 years (till June 16, 2023): Most of the mutual fund schemes have given over 30% returns in 3 years. However, the three-year annualised returns under direct plans of four mid-cap funds have been over 40% in this duration, according to data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing on June 18.

The top-performing mid-cap scheme in this period has given a return of around 41% under the direct plan. Following is the list of five such top-performing mid-cap schemes in three years and the calculation for Rs 5000 monthly SIP.

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund has given a return of 41.67% while the regular plan has given a return of 39.98% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 35.85% in this duration.

SIP calculator shows that a monthly investment of Rs 5000 in the direct plan of this scheme in three years would have grown to approx Rs 3.6 lakh (including invested amount+wealth gain).

A monthly investment of Rs 5000 in the regular plan of this scheme in three years would have grown to approx Rs 3.49 lakh (including invested amount+wealth gain).

Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund – Regular and Direct Plans are rated 5 stars by Value Research.

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund has given a return of 40.56% while the regular plan has given a return of 38.17% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 35.85% in this duration.

SIP calculator shows that a monthly investment of Rs 5000 in the direct plan of this scheme in three years would have grown to approx Rs 3.53 lakh (including invested amount+wealth gain).

A monthly investment of Rs 5000 in the regular plan of this scheme in three years would have grown to approx Rs 3.38 lakh (including invested amount+wealth gain).

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund – Regular and Direct Plans are rated 5 stars by Value Research.

Quant Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Mid Cap Fund has given a return of 41.34% while the regular plan has given a return of 40.26% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 35.85% in this duration.

SIP calculator shows that a monthly investment of Rs 5000 in the direct plan of this scheme in three years would have grown to approx Rs 3.58 lakh (including invested amount+wealth gain).

A monthly investment of Rs 5000 in the regular plan of this scheme in three years would have grown to approx Rs 3.51 lakh (including invested amount+wealth gain).

Quant Mid Cap Fund – Regular and Direct Plans are rated 5 stars by Value Research.

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Magnum Midcap Fund has given a return of 40.26% while the regular plan has given a return of 39.09% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 35.85% in this duration.

SIP calculator shows that a monthly investment of Rs 5000 in the direct plan of this scheme in three years would have grown to approx Rs 3.51 lakh (including invested amount+wealth gain).

A monthly investment of Rs 5000 in the regular plan of this scheme in three years would have grown to approx Rs 3.44 lakh (including invested amount+wealth gain).

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund – Regular and Direct Plans are rated 4 stars by Value Research.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund has given a return of 38.32% while the regular plan has given a return of 37.36% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 35.85% in this duration.

SIP calculator shows that a monthly investment of Rs 5000 in the direct plan of this scheme in three years would have grown to approx Rs 3.39 lakh (including invested amount+wealth gain).

A monthly investment of Rs 5000 in the regular plan of this scheme in three years would have grown to approx Rs 3.33 lakh (including invested amount+wealth gain).

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund – Regular and Direct Plans are rated 4 stars by Value Research.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of June 16, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.