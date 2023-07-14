MF SIP calculator: 5 Multi-Cap Funds turn Rs 25,000 SIP into Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Mutual Fund (MF) SIP calculation: Multi Cap funds seem to be back in trend with at least two large mutual fund houses planning to launch new multi-cap funds this month. Data on AMFI’s website at the time of writing (July 13) shows that long-run multip cap funds have given over 15% annualised returns in 10 years under both direct and regular plans.

The five top-performing multi-cap funds have given over 17% returns under their direct plans. SIP calculation shows that a monthly investment of Rs 25,000 in any of these 5 top-performing multi-cap funds in 10 years would have grown to over Rs 75 lakh in 10 years. That being said, the following is a list of these 5 multi-cap funds and how much returns they would have given on a monthly SIP of Rs 25,000.

However, investors should note that this exercise is for informational purposes only. This article is not intended to recommend any of these funds for investment. One should always consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor and factor in his/her financial goals, suitability of the fund and risk appetite before investing in any mutual fund scheme.

Quant Active Fund

The direct plan of Quant Active Fund has given 22.50% returns while the regular plan has given 21.69% returns in 10 years.

SIP calculator shows that the total value of a monthly investment of Rs 25,000 in the direct plan of this scheme would have been approx Rs 1.12 crore in 10 years. The value of the same investment in the regular plan would have been approx Rs 1.06 crore.

Invesco India Multicap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Multicap Fund has given 19.71% returns while the regular plan has given 17.99% returns in 10 years.

SIP calculator shows that the total value of a monthly investment of Rs 25,000 in the direct plan of this scheme would have been approx Rs 93 lakh in 10 years. The value of the same investment in the regular plan would have been approx Rs 83 lakh.

ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund has given 17.02% returns while the regular plan has given 15.97% returns in 10 years.

SIP calculator shows that the total value of a monthly investment of Rs 25,000 in the direct plan of this scheme would have been approx Rs 78 lakh in 10 years. The value of the same investment in the regular plan would have been approx Rs 73 lakh.

Nippon India Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Multi Cap Fund has given 17.73% returns while the regular plan has given 16.88% returns in 10 years.

SIP calculator shows that the total value of a monthly investment of Rs 25,000 in the direct plan of this scheme would have been approx Rs 82 lakh in 10 years. The value of the same investment in the regular plan would have been approx Rs 78 lakh.

Sundaram Multi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Sundaram Multi Cap Fund has given 17.30% returns while the regular plan has given 16.21% returns in 10 years.

SIP calculator shows that the total value of a monthly investment of Rs 25,000 in the direct plan of this scheme would have been approx Rs 80 lakh in 10 years. The value of the same investment in the regular plan would have been approx Rs 75 lakh.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only, with calculations based on AMFI website data as of July 13, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.