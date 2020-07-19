Want to Invest in Debt, Equity and Gold? Now a single investment will do it for you

The minimum investment amount is Rs 500 and in multiple of Re 1 thereafter.

Are you planning to take advantage of the surge in gold prices along with the superior long-term return in equity, stability of fixed-income debt instruments as well as the potential of real estate investments? There is no need to search for separate investment avenues for each investment now as Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has introduced Motilal Oswal Multi-Asset Fund.

The Multi-Asset Fund is an open ended scheme with the investment objective of generating long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio comprises of Equity, International Equity Index Funds/ Equity ETFs, Debt and Money Market Instruments and Gold Exchange Traded Funds.

However, it is not a guaranteed product and there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) period of the scheme started on July 15, 2020 and will end on July 27, 2020 and the units will be allotted on July 31, 2020.

The minimum investment amount is Rs 500 and in multiple of Re 1 thereafter. While there will be no entry load while investing, an exit load of 1 per cent will be applicable if units are redeemed within 3 months from the date of purchase/allotment.

The Benchmark of the scheme will be a mixed one, with 30 per cent Nifty 50 TRI + 50 per cent Crisil Short Term Gilt Index + 10 per cnet Domestic Price of Gold + 10 per cent S&P 500 Index (TRI).

The asset allocation of the scheme will be 10 to 50 per cent in high-risk Equity, Equity related instruments and International Equity Index Funds/ Equity ETFs, 40 to 80 per cent in medium-risk Debt and Money Market Instruments and 10 to 20 per cent in medium-risk Gold ETFs.

If you are hesitating to invest in equities due to the risk of market corrections or getting worried about rating downgrades while planning to invest in debt/fixed-income securities or thinking that gold prices are too high to invest, you may think of investing in the professionally managed Motilal Oswal Multi-Asset Fund, instead of putting large money in the individual asset classes.