Have queries on SIP? Ask this Voice Bot for optimal answers

Equity investments are subject to market risks. Although the impact of market risks gradually diminishes over time, but to minimise the impact, one should make periodic investment instead of lump sum investment. Entering the equity market through this periodic investments in called Systematic Investment Plan – popularly known as SIP.

Moreover, to reduce company-specific risks, instead of investing in one company, you should invest in a number of companies across sectors to diversify your portfolio or investment in an equity mutual fund (MF) scheme, which has ready-made diversified portfolio in place.

So, the best way to manage risk would be to invest your long-term money in equity MFs through SIP.

To know how SIP minimises risks by investing in both high and low markets through rupee-cost averaging and to get answers on many other queries, you may take help of Mr. SIP, a self-learning, non-biased, conversational Voice Bot, launched by Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (Kotak Mutual Fund).

Aimed to increase awareness about mutual fund investments and mitigate market volatility risks, especially for the millennials, Mr. SIP would constantly upgrade itself based on the queries it receives, which enables the Voice Bot to provide optimal answers to investors.

You may avail Mr. SIP in English language either on kotakmf.com or on Google Assist by saying “Talk to Kotak Mutual Fund” and by saying “Hi” on WhatsApp (9321-88-44-88).

Talking on launch of the Voice Bot, Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company said, “Mutual fund industry’s growth is largely driven by SIP investments as more and more investors have realised the benefits of risk mitigation that SIP offers for long term investments. However, there is a large population that is still wary of investing in mutual funds as they don’t have easy access to clear their doubts. Our Mr. SIP does just that – uses cutting-edge technology to answers all investor queries so we can reach Kona Kona of India, as we believe SIP is one of the best ways to safeguard investments from market volatility over a long period of time”.