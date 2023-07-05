LTI Mindtree in Nifty50: 9 Mutual Funds that have invested over Rs 200 crore each in LTIM

LTIMindtree Ltd is going to replace HDFC Ltd in the benchmark Nifty50 Index on July 13, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE). The inclusion of LTIMindtree Ltd (LTIM) in Nifty50 has been necessitated due to the merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank effective July 1. As per NSE, the replacement of HDFC with LTIMindtree will also be applicable to Nifty50 Equal Weight Index.

At the time of writing today (July 5), the price of each share of LTIMindtree was Rs 5250.55. The stock’s price has jumped 32.62% in a year from around Rs 3959 to its current price of Rs 5350.55. In 5 years, the LTIM share price has jumped 218.86% and 162.47% in three years. (Read more details about LTIMindtree share price here).

Data shows LTIMindtree has been one of the favourite stocks of mutual fund managers, with more than 200 schemes invested in it. Several mutual fund schemes have invested a significant portion of their respective AUMs in LTIMindtree shares.

The following is the list of 9 Mutual Fund schemes that have invested more than Rs 200 crore in LTIMIndtree stocks.

UTI Flexi Cap Fund: This scheme currently holds 33,47,606 shares of LTIMindtree worth Rs 1,673.27 crore, which is 6.61% of the fund’s total Asset Under Management (AUM). Axis Focused 25 Fund: This scheme holds 12,26,783 shares of LTIMindtree worth Rs 613.2 crore, which is 3.91% of its AUM. Tata Digital India Fund: This scheme holds 11,88,062 shares of LTIMindtree worth Rs 593.84 crore, which is 8.19% of its AUM. ICICI Prudential Technology Fund: This scheme is holding 8,49,405 shares of LTIMindtree worth Rs 424.57 crore, which is 3.96% of its AUM. Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund: This scheme holds 5,62,981 shares of LTIMindtree worth Rs 281.4 crore, which is 1.11% of its AUM. Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund: This scheme is holding 4,85,179 shares of LTIMindtree worth Rs 242.51 crore, which is 6.89% of its AUM. UTI Mastershare: This scheme holds 4,50,881 shares of LTIMindtree worth Rs 225.37 crore, which is 2.07% of its AUM. Mirae Asset Midcap Fund: This scheme holds 4,46,893 shares of LTIMindtree worth Rs 223.38 crore, which is 2.29% of its AUM. Quant Tax Plan: This scheme holds 4,09,988 shares of LTIMindtree worth Rs 204.93 crore, which is 5.49% of the fund’s total AUM.

Apart from the above, there are over 200 mutual fund schemes that have invested in LTIMindtree (Read full details here).

Disclaimer: The above content is for informational purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult a SEBI-certified financial advisor before investing in any scheme.