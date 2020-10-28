L&T Investment Management launches debt scheme

L&T FMP Series XX – Plan A will be benchmarked against Crisil Composite Bond Fund Index.

L&T Investment Management announced the launch of L&T FMP Series XX – Plan A with a duration of 1,471 days from the date of allotment of units.

This scheme is a close-ended debt scheme with an objective to seek to achieve growth of capital by investing in a portfolio of fixed income securities/debt instruments and government securities maturing on or before the maturity of the Plan. L&T FMP Series XX – Plan A will be benchmarked against Crisil Composite Bond Fund Index.

The new fund offer price for the scheme is Rs 10 per unit and the issue opens for subscription on October 27, 2020 and closes on October 28, 2020.