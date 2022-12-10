Large Cap, Flexi Cap, ELSS, Hybrid to Gold ETF: Mutual Funds that witnessed big outflows in November

Even as the total SIP contribution increased marginally in November 2022, several popular mutual funds categories witnessed big outflows in the month, according to data shared by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The total SIP contribution in November stood at Rs 13,306.49 crore compared to Rs 13,040.64 crore in the previous month. The number of mutual fund folios also crossed all-time high at 13,97,55,150 while retail MF Folios also stood at an all-time high at 11,17,60,343.

According to NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI, market continues to react to global headwinds. He believes that the rate hikes will continue to impact global markets but not for long, irrespective of that mutual fund industry has performed well.

“There have been outflows from the retail schemes as people are encashing profits, the reason being increased consumption, owing to the festive season,” said Venkatesh.

“Retail investors have faith in the MF Industry growth, therefore they will re-enter the market quickly. We have seen encouraging growth in many schemes, especially Index schemes led by equity schemes,” he added.

Following are some schemes categories that witnessed big outflows in November

Large Cap Mutual Funds: These schemes witnessed a total outflow if Rs 1038 crore in November.

Dividend Yield Funds: These schemes witnessed a total outflow of Rs 123.26 crore in November.

Focused Funds: These schemes witnessed a total outflow of Rs 283.53 crore in November.

ELSS funds: These schemes witnessed a total outflow of Rs 253.88 crore in November.

Flexi Cap Funds: These schemes witnessed a total outflow of Rs 868.43 crore in November.

Dynamic Asset Allocation/Balanced Advantage Funds: These schemes witnessed a total outflow of Rs 1594.45 crore in November.

Balanced Hybrid Fund/Aggressive Hybrid Funds: These schemes witnessed a total outflow of Rs 533.79 crore in November.

Arbitrage Fund: These schemes witnessed a total outflow of Rs 4074.64 crore in November.

Equity Savings Funds: These schemes witnessed a total outflow of Rs 274.08 crore in November.

Conservative Hybrid Funds: These schemes witnessed a total outflow of Rs 86.16 crore in November.

Gold ETF: These schemes witnessed a total outflow of Rs 194.74 crore in November.

Hybrid schemes witnessed a net outflow of Rs 6477.33 crore in November. However, Growth/equity oriented schemes witnessed a combined net inflow of Rs 2258.35 crore last month.

