JM Financial Mutual Fund announced the launch of JM Multi Asset Allocation Fund, an open-ended scheme investing in equity and equity related instruments, debt and money market securities, gold/silver related instruments and other exchange traded commodity derivatives.

The scheme aims to provide investors with a diversified portfolio through a single investment solution. It will follow a model-guided investment approach supported by a structured asset allocation Framework that seeks to identify changing growth and inflation environments and guide asset allocation opportunities across asset classes.

By dynamically allocating across asset classes and employing rule-based rebalancing, the scheme seeks to capture opportunities across different market environments while aiming to deliver optimal risk-adjusted growth over the medium to long term.

NFO will remain open for subscription from June 24 to July 8, 2026.