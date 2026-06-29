JioBlackRock AMC announced the launch of its first SIF scheme Prism Hybrid Long-Short Fund, an interval investment strategy aimed to generate long-term capital appreciation along with income by investing across equity, debt, derivatives and alternative opportunities.

By combining long positions, limited short exposure through derivatives, fixed income and differentiated investment opportunities such as merger arbitrage, collars, REITs, InvITs and special situations, the strategy aims to deliver improved risk-adjusted returns while maintaining relatively lower portfolio volatility and drawdowns.

The scheme is benchmarked against the NIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index. The fund will be available under both direct and regular plans, with growth option, and will support lump sum investments, SIPs, STPs and SWPs on an ongoing basis. The minimum investment threshold will be Rs 10 lakh.

Sid Swaminathan, MD and CEO, JioBlackRock Asset Management said, “Indian investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional investment approaches as markets become more dynamic and portfolios become more outcome-oriented.

Specialized Investment Funds represent an important evolution in India’s investment landscape, offering access to sophisticated strategies within a transparent, SEBI-regulated framework. The launch of the Prism Hybrid Long-Short Fund is aimed at offering institutional-quality investment capabilities to Indian investors, combining BlackRock’s global systematic investing expertise with deep local market insights to help investors in portfolio diversification.”

NFO opens from June 29 to July 13, 2026.