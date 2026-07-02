Invesco Mutual Fund announced its entry into Specialized Investment Fund (SIF) category under the brand name Summit SIF. It also announced launch of its first SIF investment strategy, Summit Equity Long-Short Fund, an open ended equity investment strategy investing in listed equity and equity related instruments including limited short exposure in equity through derivative instruments.

The scheme aims to capture both directional upside through long positions and tactical downside opportunities through short positions. It aims to follow the investment philosophy of adapting to market conditions while seeking alpha.

Dual Investment Philosophy

The directional long strategy will use a bottom-up stock selection process while the tactical short position via derivatives will aim at capturing downside opportunities in stocks expected to underperform. The investment strategy will be managed by Hiten Jain and will be benchmarked against the BSE 500 TRI.

NFO Timelines

The minimum investment amount during the NFO is Rs 10 lakh. In case of accredited investors, the minimum investment amount during the NFO is Rs 1 lakh. For SIP investments, the minimum application amount is Rs 1,000, subject to maintaining investment threshold of Rs 10 lakh across all investment strategies. The investment strategy will charge an exit load of 0.50% for units redeemed / switched out on or before 3 months from the date of allotment.

NFO will remain open from July 2 to July 16, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Every financial journey has a turning point. What’s yours?

Financial Express is launching a new series highlighting real experiences with money, investments, and the taxman. Did a sudden tax rule catch you off guard? Did a piece of financial advice change your life? Your story could provide invaluable, practical lessons for thousands of fellow taxpayers. Share your experience with us. We respect your privacy: no stories will be featured without a direct conversation and your full consent. Thank you.