10 favourite stocks of Mutual Fund AMCs till February 2023: Mutual Fund asset management companies (AMCs) have several favourite stocks in which they have allocated a large part of their respective portfolios. According to the “Mutual Fund Industry Factbook” for February 2023 by Fisdom Research, the top sectors where the top 10 AMCs have allocated their AUMs include Banks, IT-Software, Finance, Petroleum Products, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Automobiles, Diversified FMCG, Consumer Durables, Industrial Products, and Power.

The factbook has also listed the top 10 favourite stocks of mutual fund AMCs. These include ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, State Bank of India, Infosys, Axis Bank Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

This article looks at how many mutual fund schemes have invested in these 10 stocks and what percentage of their AUM is allocated towards the, according to the Fisdom report.

ICICI Bank Ltd

According to the Factbook, as many as 549 mutual fund schemes are holding ICICI bank Ltd stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0 to 25.4% respectively.

HDFC Bank Ltd.

As many as 520 mutual fund schemes are holding HDFC Bank Ltd stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0% to 28.9% respectively.

State Bank of India

According to the Factbook, as many as 491 mutual fund schemes are holding State Bank of India stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0.01% to 30% respectively.

Infosys Ltd.

According to the Factbook, as many as 467 mutual fund schemes are holding Infosys Ltd stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0% to 31.6% respectively.

Axis Bank Ltd.

As many as 461 mutual fund schemes are holding Axis Bank Ltd. stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0.2% to 10.2% respectively.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

As many as 459 mutual fund schemes are holding Reliance Industries Ltd stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0% to 19.2% respectively.

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

According to the Factbook, as many as 420 mutual fund schemes are holding Bharti Airtel Ltd. stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0.1% to 11.3% respectively.

Larsen & Turbo Ltd

As many as 420 mutual fund schemes are holding Larsen & Turbo Ltd stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0 to 15.5% respectively.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

As many as 369 mutual fund schemes are holding Maruti Suzuki stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0 to 19.1% respectively.

Sun PharmaceuticalIndustries Ltd

As many as 364 mutual fund schemes are holding Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0 to 26.1% respectively.

(The above content is for information purposes only. Investing in Mutual funds and stocks is subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)