Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia has become a mutual fund matchmaker for a Fi Money campaign. Bengaluru-based Fi Money recently launched its mutual fund offering. The neobank has also introduced a ‘Collections’ feature on its app to help users find mutual funds based on their investment needs. The campaign features Sima as the show’s host as a mutual fund matchmaker to help confused users find the right fund to invest in.

The campaign also includes an ad film with Sima switching roles from India’s top matchmaker to India’s top mutual fund matchmaker.

Investing trend has picked up post-pandemic with young investors starting to invest in market instruments. But the investors are spoilt for choice in a view of numerous platforms, apps, and resources.

“From what type of funds to invest in to picking the right fund from that category, there are a lot of questions that go unanswered. Adding to the clutter of information are opinions from influencers, blogs and forums that have formed decision fatigue in the minds of users,” Fi Money said in a statement.

Also Read: Single fund to make money from Gold and Silver launched

Mutual Fund Matchmaking Campaign

As a part of the campaign, FI Money created a LinkedIn profile for Mumbai’s top matchmaker, who updated her followers about the latest feather in her cap – Mutual Fund Matchmaking. The campaign video, which broke on her LinkedIN channel as well, features Sima in Indian matchmaking like set-up announcing her return and speaking about how millennials today are very confused about investing

Commenting on the campaign, Sujith Narayanan, CEO of Fi Money said, “With the confusion that millennials are facing today with respect to available investment choices, we wanted to build a feature that helps with decision-making. Our curated mutual fund baskets are built to cater to all kinds of needs of different investors.”

Also Read: Five MF myths than can mislead you

On Fi Money app, there are over 800 mutual funds filtered into baskets like High Stakes, Stable Returns, Hybrid Funds and even beginner baskets where users can start investing with as little as Rs 100. Users can also find funds of their choice by using over 60 filters across risk, fund type, returns, expenses and more.

(Mutual funds investments are subject to market risks. You should consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decision)