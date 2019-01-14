How enhancing your SIP amount periodically can help you grow your money

Updated: January 14, 2019 11:55 AM

SIP is a planned way of investing, which helps cultivate the habit of savings and accomplish the goal of wealth creation.

SIP, systematic investment plan, mutual fund, mutual fund investment, mutual fund plans, MFsAn SIP is the practice of investing a consistent amount in the same scheme at regular intervals.

An SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) is an ideal way of investing in mutual funds. It allows an investor to invest at regular intervals. It is a planned way of investing, which helps cultivate the habit of savings and accomplish the goal of wealth creation. Here it is important to understand that by investing regularly, the possibility of incurring a substantial loss is diminished. This is because over a period of time, the cost of your investments gets averaged. You end up buying some units at a high price and some at a lower price.

Now, most of us get a raise in our salaries every year. This means we can afford to increase our investments. But how do you do that in an SIP that is already going on? Enter the top-up or step-up facility. It is important that as your income grows, the quantum of investment should grow too.

SIP in good as well as bad times

By definition, an SIP is the practice of investing a consistent amount in the same scheme at regular intervals (say, each month) over the course of a set period of time. But before investing in an MF scheme through an SIP, it’s important to see the performance of the scheme and asset management company through different market cycles, rather than looking just at near-term performance. The rule of the game is one should keep investing and enhancing one’s SIP amount year-on-year, irrespective of the market movements to achieve long-term financial goals.

Suppose, you started an SIP in the Nifty index on any date during the last year. The market was highly volatile and there was a probability of losing money during this period. But, if you increased the tenure of your SIP to three years, your probability of making a negative return would decline.

Over a 10-year period, irrespective of the day you invested on, you would make a profit. But for this to happen, it is important to stay consistent on your SIP amounts.

Then how do you go about it?

There are two ways to step up your SIPs every year:

The traditional option is to simply decide how much more money per month you’d like to invest and then start a fresh SIP. You can do that either in the same scheme (but the SIPs won’t get clubbed) or in another scheme in the same folio.

The second option is that you have an existing SIP and you want to increase your monthly contribution. Very few fund houses allow you to do that midway. However, most fund houses allow you to decide the top-up amount right at the time when you start your SIP, before you pay your first installment.

What to keep in mind

While enhancing the SIP amount certainly seems alluring, but you should understand that it isn’t recommended to change your long-term goals on a regular basis. It might diminish your overall returns on a long-term basis. Therefore, before enhancing your SIP, always consult your financial advisor.

(By Rahul Jain, Head-Personal Wealth Advisory, Edelweiss)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Mutual Funds
  4. How enhancing your SIP amount periodically can help you grow your money
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition