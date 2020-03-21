How Coronavirus may force investors to change the way they invest in mutual funds

One of the way to safeguard the stakeholders of the MF industry is by making people invest online in MF schemes.

Apart from going through the market turmoil, the mutual fund (MF) industry is also facing the Coronavirus worries and is struggling to ensure social distancing among its staff and other stakeholders like advisors, distributors, investors etc.

While some equity MF investors are in distress on seeing returns turning negative due to the stock market crash, others see it an opportunity to invest more and want the advisor / broker / distributor to collect their cheques before markets start rising again.

However, it is advised to avoid travel to contain the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19. But to collect the cheques, advisors / brokers / distributors need to travel extensively, which along with themselves and their colleagues, may put investors as well as employees of the Asset Management Companies (AMCs) at risk.

One of the way to safeguard the stakeholders of the MF industry against the highly infectious disease is by making people invest online in MF schemes, instead of doing it through the traditional physical mode.

To make people adopt the online mode, India’s largest MF distribution company NJ India Invest Pvt. Ltd., for instance, has decided to accept investments through digital platforms only and to ensure safety against Coronavirus, has decided to function with minimal staff from March 20, 2020.

The NJ Group has informed its distribution partners that no physical applications will be accepted with immediate effect at its branches till March 31, 2020 to ensure that all its employees are able to self-isolate and minimise the risks to themselves by not having to commute to and from their offices.

The company has asked its distribution partners to ensure that investors use demat account (E-wealth account) and mobile apps for making investment / redemption to eliminate the requirement of meeting the investors.

However, to facilitate the opening of demat accounts, the company has said that it will accept physical forms like – Power of Attorney for NJ Ewealth, Bank Mandates etc during the period, unless the Coronavirus spread becomes really worse forcing the total closure of its office.

Even the Asset Management Companies (AMCs) are also concerned with safety of their employees and wants investors to go online instead of investments through physical forms. For example, in a message to investors, Franklin Templeton MF has urged them to use KFinkart DIT App and/or web platform for maintaining social distancing.

So, to ensure your own safety, it’s better to open a demat account, if you don’t have one and go online for MF investments to grab the opportunity to invest in the falling markets.