High Return ETFs: Top 6 Exchange Traded Funds with 36% to 53% returns in 3 years

Top-performing ETFs in 3 years till May 31, 2023: An Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) provides the diversification benefits of a mutual fund while allowing the trading of the units on a stock exchange. ETFs allow people to invest in a large number of securities at once. They can also be traded easily. However, like any other financial product, ETFs are also not suitable for everyone. Therefore, investors need to examine the ETF on various parameters like fees, ease of purchase and sale etc. before investing. In case of confusion, it is always better to consult an experienced financial advisor.

According to data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), as many as six ETFs have given over 36% returns in the three years till May 31, 2023. Of these, two ETFs have given more than 53% returns in three years. However, none of these ETFs has been able to beat their respective indices. Following is a list of such ETFs.

Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF

Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF has given a return of 53.15% in three years. This ETF tracks NIFTY PSU Bank Total Return Index, which has given a return of 54.30% in this duration.

Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES

Nippon India ETF Nifty PSU Bank BeES has given a return of 53.24% in three years. This ETF tracks NIFTY PSU Bank Total Return Index, which has given a return of 54.30% in this duration.

BHARAT 22 ETF

BHARAT 22 ETF has given a return of 37.76% in three years. This ETF tracks S&P BSE Bharat 22 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 38.12% in this duration.

ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF

ICICI Prudential Nifty Midcap 150 ETF has given a return of 36% in three years. This ETF tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 36.74% in this duration.

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 100 ETF has given a return of 36.69% in three years. This ETF tracks NIFTY Midcap 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 37.74% in this duration.

Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 150

Nippon India ETF Nifty Midcap 150 has given a return of 36.35% in three years. This ETF tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 36.74% in this duration.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of May 31, 2023. Mutual Funds/ETFs are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.