Mutual Fund Asset Management Companies (AMCs) invest in stocks of different companies to generate wealth for investors. Many of these AMCs hold unique stocks of some companies that are not held by any other AMC. Following is a list of top unique stocks held by AMCs in India till April 2023, according to data from ‘Mutual Fund Industry Factbook’ May 2023 by Fisdom.

UTI MF: It was holding 41 unique stocks till April 2023. The top 3 unique stocks were Huhtamaki India Ltd, Shukra Jewellery Ltd, Beta Naphthol Ltd.

Motilal Oswal MF: It was holding 33 unique stocks till April 2023. The top 3 unique stocks were Religare Enterprises Ltd, Globus Spirits Ltd and Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd.

Quant MF: It was holding 23 unique stocks till April 2023. The top 3 unique stocks were Usha Martin Ltd, Best Agrolife Ltd and Man InfraConstruction Ltd.

HDFC MF: It was holding 17 unique stocks till April 2023. The top 3 unique stocks were Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Goodyear India Ltd and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.

Also Read: How long should you continue a Mutual Fund SIP if it is not giving good returns?

Sundaram MF: It was holding 15 unique stocks till April 2023. The top 3 unique stocks were Force Motors Ltd, Stove Kraft Ltd and Rajapalayam Mills Ltd.

Nippon India MF: It was holding 13 unique stocks till April 2023. The top 3 unique stocks were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd, Tata Steel Long Products Ltd and Genus Power Infra Ltd.

SBI MF: It was holding 11 unique stocks till April 2023. The top 3 unique stocks were Alembic Ltd, VA Tech Wabag Ltd and Control Print Ltd.

ABSL MF: It was holding 9 unique stocks till April 2023. The top 3 unique stocks were Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Dish TV India Ltd and Satin Creditcare Network Ltd.

Baroda BNP Paribas: It was holding 7 unique stocks till April 2023. The top unique stock was Amex Carb. & Chem.

DSP MF: It was holding 7 unique stocks till April 2023. The top 3 unique stocks were Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd,

LT Foods Ltd and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd.

Also Read: Best Mid Cap Funds in 5 years: 9 schemes with 15% to 20% returns on monthly SIP (May 2023)

Franklin Templeton MF: It was holding 6 unique stocks till April 2023. The top 3 unique stocks were

Shankara Building Products Ltd, Music Broadcast Ltd and Puravankara Ltd.

HSBC MF: It was holding 6 unique stocks till April 2023. The top 3 unique stocks were Maharashtra Seamless Ltd, Sterling Tools Ltd and Emami Paper Mills Ltd.

Tata MF: It was holding 6 unique stocks till April 2023. The top 3 unique stocks were Eveready Industries India Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd and Ramco Industries Ltd.

PGIM India MF: It was holding 5 unique stocks till April 2023. The top 3 unique stocks were Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd, Dollar Industries Ltd and SIRCA Paints India Ltd.

Bandhan MF: It was holding 4 unique stocks till April 2023. The top 3 unique stocks were Heranba Industries Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd and Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.

IDBI MF: It was holding 4 unique stocks till April 2023. The top 3 unique stocks were Arihant Superstructures Ltd, Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd and Aarti Surfactants Ltd.

Invesco MF: It was holding 4 unique stocks till April 2023. The top 3 unique stocks were Expleo Solutions Ltd, Manorama Industries Ltd and Accelya Solutions India Ltd.

Taurus MF: It was holding 4 unique stocks till April 2023. The top 3 unique stocks were Atul Auto Ltd, Shipping Corporation Of India Ltd and Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.

ICICI Pru MF: It was holding 3 unique stocks till April 2023. The top 3 unique stocks were Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd, Entertainment Network (India) Ltd and Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.

ITI MF: It was holding 3 unique stocks till April 2023. These unique stocks were The Karnataka Bank Ltd, JTL Industries Ltd and Sanghvi Movers Ltd.

Also Read: Best Large Cap Funds in 5 years: 12 schemes with over 12% SIP returns (May 2023)

Kotak MF: It was holding 3 unique stocks till April 2023. These unique stocks were The South Indian Bank Ltd, WPIL Ltd and Igarashi Motors India Ltd.

Bank of India MF: It was holding 2 unique stocks till April 2023. These unique stocks were Shanthi Gears Ltd and Kamdhenu Ltd.

Mahindra Manulife MF: It was holding 2 unique stocks till April 2023. These unique stocks were Gujarat Mineral Development Corp Ltd and TVS Srichakra Ltd.

Axis MF: It was holding 1 unique stock till April 2023. This unique stock was Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd.

JM MF: It was holding 1 unique stock till April 2023. This unique stock was Jindal Saw Ltd.

LIC MF: It was holding 1 unique stock till April 2023. This unique stock was Pitti Engineering Ltd.

Union MF: It was holding 1 unique stock till April 2023. This unique stock was Hindustan Foods Ltd.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only, based on CMIE and Fisdom Research data quoted in Fisdom’s Mutual Fund Industry Factbook, May 2023. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)