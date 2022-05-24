HDFC Money, a robo-advisory platform for all MF investments launched – Check details

HDFC Securities has launched HDFC Money, a robo-advisory platform for all mutual fund investments. HDFC Money is a 100 per cent digital platform that doesn’t involve opening or having a Demat Account. Apart from Mutual Funds, one can also manage other aspects of finances such as accessing, managing, and tracking portfolios, starting goal planning, insurance planning, creating E-wills, and managing/filing taxes. HDFC Money, with its exclusivity in mutual funds investment, offers a range of options for investors depending on their preference and risk appetite.

Goal based investment is the need of the hour, there are plethora of investors who approach long term investment without having a proper plan in place. HDFC Money Robo advisory will help investors to plan and execute with a more defined objective keeping risk and tenure in consideration. It starts with customer identifying and specifying his/her goal and the expected outcome over certain time frame with a defined risk appetite. The plan further takes into consideration the mode of investment ie lumpsum or staggered or a combination over the period to achieve the desired goal.



Long term goals are predefined as Child Education / Marriage, dream home, retirement or simple a desired figure in mind that one wants to achieve eg 5Crore in 20 yrs from now. Simple bucketing like goal to get a monthly cash-flow from investments or funds for emergency are also created for investors to help in his/her objective.



Robo-advisory analysis the input and places recommendation of the schemes must suitable as per the risk profile and time horizon. It also has funds filtration basis risk & return, trending funds and New fund offers available all over few clicks.



One is on-boarded by completing basic KYC documentation digitally and the platform charges NIL account opening or maintenance charges.



Once view portfolio, a detailed report at transaction level, Profit and Loss report and Capital gain help a customer to keep a track of all the investment. A monthly portfolio performance report to update a customer on the overall portfolio performance is also planned.



One can track funds of their choice and get comprehensive reports about the fund performance history, fund manager and other information as last disclosed Asset allocation, top sector and stock holding. This information helps to make informed investment decisions

A facility that saves the trouble of running after multiple lawyers to create a will about the distribution of wealth and other assets. Starting as low as Rs. 1,500, all it takes is a few minutes with absolutely no paperwork at all. As for authenticity, it has been created by a team of the best legal experts.

Tax returns can be filed conveniently through HDFC Money, either by self or through a CA. As per requirements, one can select any tax-related services ranging from Basic Self e-Filing, CA assisted e-Filing, CA assisted with Capital Gains, NRI Tax Returns, Tax Query to Tax Rectification/IT Notice.

