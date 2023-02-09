HDFC AMC launches three new fund offers

HDFC AMC today announced the launch of three schemes – HDFC S&P BSE 500 ETF, HDFC NIFTY Midcap 150 ETF and HDFC NIFTY Smallcap 250 ETF. The AMC said in a statement that the launch of these schemes will expand the suite of HDFC MF Index Solutions, allowing investors to participate in the India growth story in a diversified manner.

The AMC further said that the respective indices offer diversified exposure to large, mid and smallcap segments, but with lower volatility than the vast majority of their underlying constituents. Thus, the ETFs tracking these respective indices offer a simple and efficient way to gain exposure to large, mid and smallcaps.

Moreover, winners among largecap, midcap and smallcap indices change from year to year, and hence investors can get exposure to all 3 market cap segments through these ETFs, it added.

The NFO commenced on January 30, 2023 and will close on February 13, 2023.

“The launch of these 3 new ETFs will allow investors to participate in the India growth story while diversifying across market caps,” said Navneet Munot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC AMC.

