From Quant, Bandhan AMC, Canara Robeco to Mirae Asset, 8 New Fund Offers for investing in July

New Fund Offers in July 2023: Several Mutual Fund houses have come up with New Fund Offers (NFOs) for investing in July. While some of these NFOs are already available for investing in July, a few others will be launched during the month. This article takes a look at those fund offers. Investors should, however, note that this content is for informational purposes only. Investing in the NFO of a mutual fund could be risky. Therefore, it is important to take the advice of a SEBI-registered investment advisor before investing in a new scheme.

Bandhan Financial Services Fund

Bandhan AMC has launched this open-ended equity scheme, offering investors the opportunity to benefit from the multi-year growth opportunities in the financial services sector. The New Fund Offer will open on Monday, July 10, 2023, and close on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Talking about why investors should consider this fund on Tuesday (July 4), Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan AMC said, “A significant portion of India’s economic growth is fueled by the financial services sector. Powerful enablers like increasing financial inclusion, growing digitization, and the relatively stronger balance sheet of banks and NBFCs provide visibility for strong earnings growth for this sector. It has been a key driver of returns for the capital market with the Financial Services Index growing 18X since inception compared to 10X for the Nifty 500 Index.”

“The Bandhan Financial Services Fund will go beyond the traditional Banking sector by diversifying further with investments in Capital Markets, NBFCs, Insurance, and Fintech as well, providing investors with an opportunity to benefit from India’s long-term growth story,” he added.

Quant Healthcare Fund

Quant AMC has launched this open-ended equity scheme, which will invest in the healthcare sector. The new fund offer of the

scheme is open for subscription, and it will close on July 11. The performance of the scheme will be benchmarked against S&P BSE Healthcare TRI. This scheme will be managed by Sandeep Tandon, Ankit Pande, Sanjeev Sharma and Vasav Sahgal.

Quant Healthcare Fund will seek long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity/equity-related instruments of companies from the healthcare sector.

The scheme will invest at least 80% in healthcare, life sciences, insurance and wellness companies that are expected to benefit from increased investments in healthcare infrastructure and service delivery, including advanced medical technology. These include pharmaceuticals, biotech, hospitals, medical devices, diagnostic services, clinical trials, outsourcing, telemedicine, medical tourism, health insurance, medical equipment, MedTech etc.

Axis Nifty IT Index Fund

Axis AMC has launched this open-ended index fund, which will track the NIFTY IT TRI and aim to provide returns before expenses that correspond to the total returns of the NIFTY IT TRI, subject to tracking errors. The minimum investment amount is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1. Hitesh Das (Fund Manager) would be managing the fund.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Fixed Term Plan – Series UK (183 days)

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has launched this close-ended fixed-income plan that will aim to generate income by investing in a portfolio of fixed-income securities maturing on or before the tenure of the Scheme. However, the scheme does not guarantee/indicate any returns.

There can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. The NFO opened on July 3 and closes on July 5.

HDFC Non-Cyclical Consumer Fund – Regular Plan

HDFC AMC has launched this open-ended thematic fund that will aim to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity-related securities of companies. The NFO opened on June 23 and closes on July 7, 2023.

Canara Robeco Multi Cap Fund – Regular Plan

This is an upcoming NFO that will open on July 7 and close on July 21. It is an open-ended multi-cap fund that will invest across large, mid and small-cap stocks as per SEBI’s guidelines.

Mirae Asset Multicap Fund – Regular Plan

This is another upcoming multi-cap equity fund. The NFO will open on July 26 and close on August 9. The fund will invest across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as per SEBI’s mandate.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will desired returns. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.