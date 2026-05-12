When some focused funds delivered returns of up to 40% in 2023, while many flexi-cap funds struggled to go beyond 25%, concentrated portfolios started looking like the obvious winners. But markets have a way of changing the narrative quickly. A year later, several of these same focused funds saw sharper falls—almost double the losses faced by their more diversified peers.

For long-term investors, this makes the flexi-cap vs focused fund debate less about chasing the category that performed best last year and more about understanding how much volatility they are genuinely comfortable handling.

The discussion became more relevant after SEBI’s fund recategorisation in 2020, which clearly defined flexi-cap funds as a separate category and capped focused funds at a maximum of 30 stocks. Since then, fund houses have largely positioned flexi-cap funds as the steadier, all-weather option, while focused funds have been marketed as high-conviction bets with the potential for sharper gains.

However, performance trends over the past few years suggest the comparison is not as straightforward as it appears. On the surface, average returns between the two categories may not look dramatically different. But the journey to those returns has been very different. The swings, drawdowns, and recovery patterns can vary significantly and those factors often matter far more to investors than a single year-end return figure.

Ultimately, the real question is not which category looks better in a performance chart, but which one fits an investor’s temperament, risk appetite and ability to stay invested when markets turn volatile.

Flexi Cap vs. Focused Funds: Meaning and how portfolios are built and managed

Flexi-cap funds typically hold at least 65% of their total assets in equity and equity-related instruments and the remaining 35% in cash, bonds, or other instruments as mandated by SEBI, with the manager exercising ongoing discretion over both stock selection and market-cap weighting. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has at various points extended holdings into international equities when domestic valuations appeared stretched – illustrating how the structure permits strategies beyond simple domestic rotation.



Focused equity funds operate within a tighter frame. With a ceiling of 30 stocks, each position carries a meaningfully higher weight, typically 2% to 8% per stock, as per Value Research. HDFC Focused Fund held 29 stocks as of March 31, 2026, with its top five positions alone representing 36% of the portfolio, according to Value Research. The concentration is not incidental; it is the design.

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Risk profile and volatility

Flexi-cap funds are classified as moderate to moderately high risk. A larger number of holdings means no single position typically carries enough weight to materially damage overall returns. Focused equity funds are classified as high risk – underperformance in even two or three holdings can move the fund’s net asset value significantly.



As per analysis by Arthgyaan, focused funds performed their worst relative to the market and benchmarks during the post-COVID 2020 crash and subsequent correction periods around 2021-2022. On the other hand, Flexi cap funds saw a sharp decline from September 2024 to March 2026 with an average drop of 8.67% as per Angel One. According to data from ET Money, several funds in these categories have seen sharp falls by mid-December 2025, for example Samco Flexi Cap Fund fell around 19.84% during that period.

According to Value Research, flexi-cap funds have given better returns and less volatility in the long-term compared to focused funds. Due to the broader diversification, flexi cap funds are generally more resistant to downside risk than focused funds, which are more vulnerable to downside risk if their high-conviction stocks fail to work out.

The standard deviation of an average focused fund (12.6%) is higher than that of an average flexi-cap fund (12.3%), according to ET Money, indicating higher volatility.

Historical return patterns

The performance gap between the two categories, in aggregate, is narrower than the structural differences might suggest. Over one year, focused funds averaged 7.02% against 6.96% for flexi-cap. Over three years, flexi-cap funds pulled ahead at 14.85% versus 14.47%. Over five years, flexi-cap again led at 13.37% against 12.97%, as per the data taken from Ace MF as of April 14, 2026.

As per the 3-year performance trend, Flexi Cap funds have proved to be slightly better performers with an average return of around 17.1% vis-à-vis 16.4% by Focused funds, says Value Research. The performance gap narrows considerably over the 5-year period, with Focused funds slightly ahead on point-to-point returns at 14.05% versus Flexi Caps at 13.75%.

The best-performing funds in each category have been broadly comparable, with focused funds occasionally posting higher peaks when their concentrated bets land well.

Tax treatment

Both categories are treated identically under Indian tax law. Gains on units held for up to one year are taxed as short-term capital gains at 20%. Gains on units held beyond one year are taxed as long-term capital gains at 12.5%, applicable only on amounts exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year, with no indexation benefit.

Dividends are added to the investor’s taxable income and taxed at the applicable slab rate. Securities Transaction Tax applies at both purchase and redemption for both fund types.

Two structures, one scorecard

Average returns across both categories over five years sit within half a percentage point of each other. That proximity is what makes the structural comparison worth understanding on its own terms.

“Flexi-cap funds achieve their outcomes by spreading exposure across stocks, across market-cap tiers, sometimes across geographies. Focused funds arrive at similar average numbers through a far smaller set of positions, each carrying far more consequence. The minimum return gap – nearly seven percentage points wider for focused funds over three years – is where the structural difference shows up most plainly,” commented Chakrivardhan Kuppala, Co-founder and Executive Director at Prime Wealth Finserv Pvt Ltd.

Both categories are governed by the same SEBI framework, carry identical tax treatment, and give managers full market-cap discretion.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Investors are advised to consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions.