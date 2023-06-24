Five Best-Performing Large & Mid Cap Mutual Funds in 1, 3 and 5 years: 15% to 38% SIP returns

Top-Performing Large & Mid Cap Mutual Funds in 1, 3, and 5 years (June 2023): The performance of a mutual fund over specified durations plays a significant role in helping an investor decide whether to invest or not. In the last 1, 3 and 5 years, several Large & Mid-Cap equity mutual fund schemes have given decent returns, as per data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing.

This article lists 5 top-performing Large and Mid Cap Funds in 1, 3 and 5 years, as per AMFI website data.

Investors should, however, note that this exercise is for informational purposes only and not meant to recommend any fund. Also, there is no assurance or guarantee that any of the funds mentioned below will repeat their past performance in future.

You should invest in a mutual fund scheme only on the basis of your financial goals and risk appetite and after taking advice from a professional financial advisor. Moreover, 1, 3 or 5 years are very short durations to realise the full benefit of investing in mutual funds. Experts generally suggest one should invest for longer terms to reach a financial goal.

Top-performing Large & Mid Cap funds in 1 year

Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund has given 38.31% returns while the regular plan has given 36.23% returns in one year.

HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund has given 30.05% returns while the regular plan has given 28.93% returns in one year.

HSBC Large and Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Large and Mid Cap Fund has given 30.36% returns while the regular plan has given 28.16% returns in one year.

SBI Large & Midcap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Large & Midcap Fund has given 30.13% returns while the regular plan has given 29.06% returns in one year.

Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund has given 31.54% returns while the regular plan has given 30.12% returns in one year.

Also Read: Decoding Equity Savings Funds: Are They Right For You?

Top-performing Large & Mid Cap funds in 3 years

HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund has given 30.78% returns while the regular plan has given 29.90% returns in 3 years.

ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Large & Mid Cap Fund has given 30.50% returns while the regular plan has given 29.45% returns in 3 years.

SBI Large & Midcap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Large & Midcap Fund has given 29.12% returns while the regular plan has given 28.12% returns in 3 years.

Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund has given 28.98% returns while the regular plan has given 26.57% returns in 3 years.

Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund

The direct plan of Motilal Oswal Large and Midcap Fund has given 28.82% returns while the regular plan has given 26.76% returns in 3 years.

Also Read: Top Small Cap Mutual Funds with Lowest Total Expense Ratio (TER) and Their Returns in 1 Year

Top-performing Large & Mid Cap funds in 5 year

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund

The direct plan of Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund has given 17.04% returns while the regular plan has given 15.89% returns in 5 years.

Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund has given 16.69% returns while the regular plan has given 15.50% returns in 5 years.

Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Large & Mid Cap Fund has given 16.04% returns while the regular plan has given 15.01% returns in 5 years.

Also Read: Mutual Fund SIP calculation with 10% step-up for Rs 5 crore: How long will it take?

SBI Large & Midcap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Large & Midcap Fund has given 15.75% returns while the regular plan has given 14.90% returns in 5 years.

Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Equity Opportunities Fund has given 15.89% returns while the regular plan has given 14.57% returns in 5 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of June 23, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.