Mutual fund investment in India (Data): The average net asset under management (AUM) in the month of July was highest in large-cap mutual funds, followed by the Flexi-cap funds, mid-cap funds, thematic funds and ELSS, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data released today.

“In the Equity/Growth category, Small Cap, Flexi-cap and Mid Cap schemes emerged as top 3 in the net flows. In the Hybrid category, Balanced Hybrid & Aggressive Hybrid, Dynamic Asset Allocation/ Balanced Advantage Fund and Multi-Asset Allocation Fund witnessed positive flows,” AMFI said in a statement.

“In the Fixed Income/Debt category, Overnight Fund, Ultra Short Duration Fund and Money Market Fund, Long Duration Fund and Gilt Fund with 10-year constant duration witnessed positive flows. Solution-oriented schemes like Retirement and Children’s Savings Funds and Index, FoF and ETFs too witnessed positive flows during July 2022,” it added.

Scheme Name Net Assets Under Management as on July 31, 2022 (INR in crore) Growth/Equity Oriented Schemes Multi Cap Fund 59,303.98 Large Cap Fund 231,851.80 Large & Mid Cap Fund 117,218.53 Mid Cap Fund 168,438.05 Small Cap Fund 113,332.11 Dividend Yield Fund 9,946.11 Value Fund/Contra Fund 82,030.24 Focused Fund 99,933.56 Sectoral/Thematic Funds 154,214.16 ELSS 147,910.92 Flexi Cap Fund 231,327.51 Source: AMFI July 2022 data

Mutual Fund Folios crossed an all-time high at 13.55 crores (13,55,73,653) and Retail Folios too were at an all-time high at 10.80 crores (10,80,29,061) in July.

The number of SIP accounts stood at an all-time high in July 2022 at 5,61,94,348 (5.61 crores) and Monthly SIP contribution strongly held at Rs 12,140 crores.

“The trend of strong inflows into equity mutual funds continues despite the higher volatility seen in recent months. FII flows also turned positive in July for the first time in ten months. This augurs well for the Indian equity markets in the near term,” said Arun Kumar, Head of Research, FundsIndia.

AMFI said that all open-ended Growth/Equity Oriented Schemes, Income/Debt Oriented schemes, Index Funds, ETFs FoFs and Gold ETFs, witnessed positive Net Flows at a combined Rs 28,098.89 crores during July 2022.

Commenting on the increasing investors’ interest in mutual funds, N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI, said “Continued retail investor interest, as reflected in all-time SIP AUMs, crossing Rs 6 lakh crores milestone for the first time ever, and also continued monthly SIP contribution of over Rs 12,000 crore, reinforces Mutual Funds as a preferred investment avenue. Positive flows in almost all categories of Mutual Fund schemes barring hybrid funds, stand in good stead as economic recovery would pace up in the next few quarters.”