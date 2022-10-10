Thematic, Flexi Cap, Mid, Large to Small Cap funds: Which scheme had highest inflow in September?

AMFI Mutual Fund Investment September 2022 Data: Ahead of festivals, the monthly inflow in Large Cap equity mutual funds jumped over 500% in September compared to the last month. According to the latest Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data, Large Cap funds had a net inflow of only Rs 43.6 crore in August, which increased by over 538% in September to Rs 274 crore.

Sectoral/Thematic funds witnessed a big jump in net inflow in September after witnessing net outflows in August. Sectoral funds had the best inflows in September compared to all other equity schemes. While most of the equity mutual fund schemes witnessed an increase in investment compared to last month, there was a more than 77% decrease in net inflows in Focussed Funds in September compared to August.

“The positive note for September would be the resumption of healthy inflows into equity mutual funds, witnessing a strong net flow of Rs.14,099 crore, as compared to the Rs.6120 crore in August 2022. In spite of the severe volatility in stock markets, investors opted for equity funds across the board – large cap, mid cap, small cap and sector funds, reposing faith in the strength of the Indian economy. Sector/Thematic funds saw the best inflows of Rs 4418 crore, trailed by Flexicap funds at Rs 2401 crore and midcap funds at Rs 2151 crore,” said Gopal Kavalirreddi, Head of Research at FYERS, a trading platform.

As many as 21 mutual fund schemes were launched in September, garnering close to Rs.3900 crore of inflows.

“SIP numbers look healthy with the highest ever contribution at Rs 12,976.34 crores a month. We are hopeful that we will touch Rs 13,000 crore per month mark in contribution in the coming months,” said N S Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI.

“In the last few months markets reacted to inflationary factors and events like rate hikes. However, small investors have shown consistent faith in mutual fund investments. They see SIP as wealth accumulation and wealth creation over a longer term. Investors must stay focussed on their goals and continue to invest in Mutual funds and not lose the opportunity,” he added.

Here’s a look at net inflows in different types of equity mutual funds in September

Multi Cap Funds

Multi Cap funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 724 crore in September. The net inflow in these funds in August was Rs 392.66 crore.

Large & Mid Cap Fund

Large & Mid Cap funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 1468.82 crore in September. The net inflow in these funds in August was Rs 1030 crore.

Mid Cap Fund

MidCap funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 2151 crore in September. The net inflow in these funds in August was Rs 1479 crore.

Small Cap Fund

Small Cap funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 1825.48 crore in September. The net inflow in these funds in August was Rs 1259.98 crore.

Tax Saving Fund (ELSS)

Tax-saving/ELSS funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 76.56 crore in September. The net inflow in these funds in August was negative (-131.06 crore rupees)

Flexi Cap Fund

FlexiCap funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 2401.20 crore in September. The net inflow in these funds in August was Rs 2099.98 crore.

Sectoral/Thematic Fund

Sectoral/Thematic funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 4418.61 crore in September. These funds had negative inflows in August. The net outflow in Sectoral/Thematic funds in August was Rs 1266.67 crore.

Focussed Fund

Focussed funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 197.96 crore in September. The net inflow in these funds in August was Rs 886 crore.

Value Fund/Contra Fund

Value/Contra funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 519.19 crore in September. The net inflow in these funds in August was Rs 354.50 crore.

Dividend Yield Fund

Dividend Yield funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 41.87 crore in September. The net inflow in these funds in August was negative (-29.96 crore rupees).

“In contrast to the declining trend of the last few months, equity mutual fund inflows saw a sharp pick up last month. Domestic MF inflows continue to be supported by a robust SIP book and recent NFOs. However, FII flows, after two months of strong recovery, have reversed back into the negative,” said Arun Kumar, Head of Research, FundsIndia.

