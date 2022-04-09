Equity MF inflows jump 43%, SIPs hit record high

NET INFLOWS into equity-linked schemes rose over 43% month-on-month (m-o-m) in March to Rs 28,463.49 crore amid sustained interest from retail investors in the equity markets despite global headwinds, Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) said on Friday.

Equity inflows in March were the highest in the last four years. According to the data, all 11 categories in the equity funds witnessed positive flows during the month. Multicap funds saw net inflows to the tune of Rs 9,694.56 crore, the highest among all other categories of equity funds.

“Perhaps, this is due to the continued interest in retail and HNI investors to make use of market opportunities and enter into corrections for better valuations. Ongoing Russia- Ukraine crisis has kept the market volatile giving advantage to investors in making higher allocations or re-balance their existing allocations,” said Akhil Chaturvedi, chief business officer, Motilal Oswal AMC.

The monthly SIP (systematic investment plan) contribution was also at a lifetime high in March, as it stood at Rs 12,327.9 crores.