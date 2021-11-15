Edelweiss AMC launches Large and Midcap Index Fund – Check details

The equal weight to largecaps and midcaps reduces skewness to any one market cap segment and provides meaningful exposure to promising midcap stocks.

Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd today announced the launch of their Edelweiss Large and Midcap Index Fund, an open-ended equity scheme replicating Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index. The fund provides equal exposure to large and midcap stocks in one portfolio, and will be open for subscription between 15th November 2021 and 26th November 2021.

The scheme allows an investment amount that is as low as Rs 5000 and multiples of Re 1/- thereafter with NIL exit load.

As per the company, the fund may generate low to negative returns in the short term. This means that investors have to remain invested for 5-7 years to gain meaningful returns. It has regular and direct plans, and will be managed by Bhavesh Jain.

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that closely correspond to the total returns of the Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index, subject to tracking errors. This index has strong track record and has performed well compared to large & Midcap and Flexicap funds.

The equal weight to largecaps and midcaps reduces skewness to any one market cap segment and provides meaningful exposure to promising midcap stocks. This is the first index fund to be launched on Nifty LargeMidcap 250 Index.

“Index funds are gaining popularity, more so due to simplicity of the product. It is uncomplicated as it is easy to track and don’t need frequent reviews. This product is based on very unique Nifty Large Midcap 250 Index which balances its exposure to large-caps and mid-caps in one portfolio. Complementing active funds in one’s portfolio, the fund is an apt solution for Do-It-Yourself (DIY) and first-time investors for their core investment allocation. This fund is likely to create enduring value in the long run for investors,” said Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd.