Several equity/growth-oriented schemes of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund have performed decently in the last three years. All Large Cap, Large & Mid, Small, Flexi and Thematic equity schemes from Canara Robeco Mutual Fund have recorded over 20% returns in 3 years, according to data on the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) website (as of 13 September 2022).

The top performing scheme from this fund house has been Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund in this period. The direct plan of this small cap fund has returned 44.02%. A SIP of Rs 1000/month in this small-cap fund could have grown to Rs 75,000 in 3 years.

While there is no guarantee that a fund will repeat its past performance in future, here’s a look at top performing equity schemes of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund:

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund (Large Cap)

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund has returned 22.10% in three years while the regular plan has returned 20.30% in the same period. The fund tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index.

Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund (Large & Mid Cap)

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund has returned 25.92% in three years while the regular plan has returned 24.42% in the same period. The fund tracks NIFTY Large Midcap 250 Total Return Index.

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund has returned 44.02% in three years while the regular plan has returned 41.58% in the same period. The fund tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Fund (ELSS)

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Equity Tax Saver Fund has returned 26.40% in three years while the regular plan has returned 24.93% in the same period. The fund tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index.

Canara Robeco Consumer Trends Fund (Sectoral/Thematic Fund)

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Consumer Trends Fund has returned 26.30% in three years while the regular plan has returned 24.65% in the same period. The fund tracks S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index.

Canara Robeco Infrastructure Fund (Sectoral/Thematic Fund)

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Infrastructure Fund has returned 28.95% in three years while the regular plan has returned 27.65% in the same period. The fund tracks S&P BSE India Infrastructure Total Return Index.

Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Flexi Cap Fund has returned 23.24% in three years while the regular plan has returned 21.60% in the same period. The fund tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index.

(Disclaimer: The above article is for information purposes only. It doesn’t intend to promote any of these funds. Returns/Data based on information available on the AMFI website. There is no guarantee that a fund will repeat its past performance in future. Mutual fund investments are also subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)