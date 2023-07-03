BSE Sensex rises 82% in 5 years. 5 Mutual Funds tracking it turn Rs 10 lakh into Rs 18.8 lakh

Top-performing BSE Sensex Index Funds in 5 years: The benchmark BSE Sensex index has jumped over 82% in 5 years from 35,657 in the first week of July 2018 to 65,205 points at the time of writing today. During this period, as many as five index funds tracking the BSE Sensex Total Return Index (TRI) have given an average annualised return of around 13.5%. In this period, the BSE Sensex TRI has grown by 14% annually.

Mutual Fund calculation shows that at 13.5% annualised returns, a lump sum investment of Rs 10 lakh in an index fund could have grown to approx Rs 18.8 lakh in 5 years. Also, at 13.5% annualised returns, a monthly SIP of Rs 20,000 in the direct plan of an index fund could have grown to approx Rs 17 lakh in 5 years while a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 could have grown to approx Rs Rs 8.59 lakh in this duration. That said, the following is the list of five BSE Sensex index funds that have given around 13.5% returns under their direct plans in 5 years, as per data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing today.

However, it is important to note that there is no guarantee that any of the below-mentioned index funds will continue to give similar returns in future. Moreover, there is no assurance that the index itself will continue to grow at around 14% annually in future as it has done in five years.

ICICI Prudential S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund has given 13.77% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 13.56% returns in 5 years.

LIC MF S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund

The direct plan of LIC MF S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund has given 13.54% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 12.94% returns in 5 years.

Tata S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund

The direct plan of Tata S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund has given 13.68% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 13.10% returns in 5 years.

Nippon India Index S&P BSE Sensex

The direct plan of Nippon India Index S&P BSE Sensex fund has given 13.80% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 13.2% returns in 5 years.

HDFC Index S&P BSE Sensex Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Index S&P BSE Sensex Fund has given 13.77% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 13.54% returns in 5 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of June 30, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.