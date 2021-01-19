BSE launches Star MF Plus, a premium platform for Mutual Fund distributors – check features

BSE launches star MF plus.

BSE has launched StAR MF Plus platform to offer superior services including end-to-end value-based services offered to the asset management companies (AMCs), distributors, investors, and mutual fund industry participants.

BSE said in a statement that with a new emphasis on providing world class services to its members, BSE StAR MF Plus is a premium platform loaded with key features for Distributors and their clients. The new platform offers complete front office, order management, analytics, CRM, back-office and business support solutions.

Commenting on the new service, Ganesh Ram, Head – Mutual Funds, BSE StAR MF, said, “Through the services offered by BSE Star MF, we have been able to change the concept of mutual fund distribution in India and provide comfort to investors along with convenience, safety, speed and certainty in execution. BSE StAR MF has been able to simplify the mutual fund investment process and increase efficiency. Through this new service, with one-of-its-kind unique features, we look forward to connecting with more and more Distributors, AMCs, their clients, and strengthen our position as the preferred electronic mutual fund investment platform of choice across India.”

Star MF Plus Features

• Complete power-packed solution for RIAs/Distributors

• Enables Client Onboarding & eKYC

• Customer portfolio Management

• Portfolio reporting & business reporting

• Presales tools

• Sub-broker network

• Multi-asset view

• Investor Risk Profiling

• Online Market Feeds

• Brokerage calculation & reconciliation Module

• Customisable Admin utility module

• Goal Tracking

• Fee management

• Regulatory & Compliance requirements

• Financial planning tools

• CRM & many more

All of the above features would be accessible on Web and App (Android & IOS app).