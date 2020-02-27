Big move by Sebi! Mutual Fund investors allowed to invest in Direct Plans on stock exchanges

In order to further increase the reach of the stock exchange platform, SEBI has now decided to allow MF investors to directly access the recognised stock exchanges.

For mutual fund investors, it could be a big investor-friendly move by the regulator. SEBI has allowed investors to invest in mutual funds through stock exchanges directly from the fund houses. Till now, only the mutual fund distributors had access to the stock exchanges to purchase and redeem MF units on behalf of investors. Going forward, an MF investor can invest and redeem units of Direct Plans from a stock exchange platform without going through an intermediary.

In a circular issued on February 26th, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) states – “It has been decided to allow investors to directly access infrastructure of the recognised stock exchanges to purchase and redeem mutual fund units directly from Mutual Fund/ Asset Management Companies.”

Every mutual fund scheme has two options – Direct Plan and Regular Plan. In the Direct Plan, the expense ratio is lower than that in the Regular Plan. In the latter option, the higher expense ratio is owing to the distributor’s commission. To save on the cost by investing in Direct Plans, one has to directly invest through a mutual fund website or through any other platform offering them. After the recent move of SEBI, investors will also be able to buy Direct Plans through the stock exchanges.

Earlier in 2013, SEBI had permitted mutual fund distributors to use recognised stock exchanges infrastructure to purchase and redeem mutual fund units directly from Mutual Fund / Asset Management Companies.

BSE had launched STAR MF platform for IFAs (MFD Model) on March 6, 2014. Similarly, NSE has an online platform NMF II. This is an online platform which facilitates subscription, redemption, Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), Systematic Transfer Plan (STP), Switch and other transactions of mutual fund units.

Subsequently, in 2016, the SEBI Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) were allowed to use the infrastructure of the recognised stock exchanges to purchase and redeem mutual fund units directly from Mutual Fund / Asset Management Companies.

Investing in a Direct Plan helps in saving on cost, especially over the long term. However, whether you are about to invest in a Direct Plan or a Regular Plan, make it an informed buying decision.