Top-performing small-cap funds in 3 years till June 8, 2023: Small Cap Mutual Funds have seen strong inflows in the past few months. In May, the net inflow into small-cap funds was Rs 3282 crore, highest among all equity mutual fund categories, as per AMFI data. The returns from small-cap schemes have also been very high in the last three years.

According to data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing, as many as seven small-cap schemes have given over 44% returns under their direct plans in three years. The direct plan of the top-performing scheme among all small-cap funds has given a massive 63% return to investors in three years.

Following is a list of the 7 top-performing small-cap funds in three years.

Investors should, however, note that there is no assurance or guarantee that any of these schemes will be able repeat their performance of the last three years in future.

Quant Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given a return of 63.81% while the regular plan has given a return of 61.32% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 38.47% in three years.

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund has given a return of 45.6% while the regular plan has given a return of 43.19% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 38.47% in three years.

HDFC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Small Cap Fund has given a return of 44.09% while the regular plan has given a return of 42.69% in three years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given a return of 38.53% in three years.

HSBC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Small Cap Fund has given a return of 44.89% while the regular plan has given a return of 43.15% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 38.47% in three years.

ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund has given a return of 44.65% while the regular plan has given a return of 42.68% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 38.47% in three years.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given a return of 48.03% while the regular plan has given a return of 46.73% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 38.47% in three years.

Tata Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Small Cap Fund has given a return of 44.29% while the regular plan has given a return of 41.68% in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 38.47% in three years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of June 8, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.