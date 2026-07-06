Indian equities have gone through sharp ups and downs in the last 5 years – from the post-pandemic rally to inflation shocks, global interest rate hikes and geopolitical tensions. Yet, despite this, some equity fund categories, including thematic/sectoral funds, have managed to deliver stellar returns to investors.

A closer look across different time frames – from as short as 3 months to as long as five years – shows that commodity-linked funds such as gold and silver have clearly dominated on the returns front. Within equities, however, select sectoral themes have seen a strong run due to the government’s policy push and structural growth trends.

Among the wide universe of sectoral and thematic/sectoral funds, categories such as PSU, pharma, auto and transportation, manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy have emerged as consistent performers across multiple periods. That said, not all themes have delivered equally, and timing has played a critical role in investor outcomes.

In this story, we narrow the focus to the top three thematic mutual fund categories only that have stood out across 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year periods, based on performance consistency and broader market relevance, and also the top 3 winners from each best-performing category.

Top-performing thematic mutual fund categories across 3, 5 and 10 years

The data below shows that thematic PSU mutual funds have emerged as the strongest long-term performers over both the 3-year and 5-year periods, while Infrastructure funds have also delivered consistently strong returns. Over the 10-year period, however, Infrastructure funds narrowly edged ahead.

Overall, the performance indicates that thematic PSU funds have been the clear winners over the past three and five years, whereas Infrastructure funds have demonstrated the strongest long-term consistency over 10 years.

Thematic fund categories 3-Year Returns In % Benchmark Returns In % 5-Year Returns In % Benchmark Returns In % 10-Year Returns In % Benchmark Returns In % Thematic PSU 25.72 27.69 24.31 26 15.66 15.64 Thematic manufacturing 20.32 13.94 16.88 14.84 13.71 13.58 Thematic infrastructure 20.28 26.72 19.83 23.11 15.95 16.79

Source: Value Research as of 5th July 2026

Top-performing thematic PSU funds

3-year performance

Funds 3-Year Returns In % Benchmark Returns In % Category Average Returns In % SBI PSU Fund – Direct Plan 28.17 27.69 26.16 ABSL PSU Equity Dir 26.25 27.69 26.16 ICICI Pru PSU Equity Dir 25.32 27.69 26.16

5-year performance

Funds 5-Year Returns In % Benchmark Returns In % Category Average Returns In % ABSL PSU Equity Dir 24.52 26 23.98 SBI PSU Fund – Direct Plan 24.38 26 23.98 Invesco India PSU Equity Dir 23.04 26 23.98

10-year performance

Funds 10-Year Returns In % Benchmark Returns In % Category Average Returns In % Invesco India PSU Equity Dir 18.11 15.64 16.67 SBI PSU Dir 15.24 15.64 16.67

Source: Value Research as of 5th July 2026

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Top-performing thematic infrastructure funds

3-year performance

Funds 3-Year Returns In % Benchmark Returns In % Category Average Returns In % LIC MF Infrastructure Dir 28.55 26.72 21.71 DSP India T.I.G.E.R. Dir 26.22 26.72 21.71 Bank of India Manufacturing & Infra Dir 26.12 26.72 21.71

5-year performance

Funds 5-Year Returns In % Benchmark Returns In % Category Average Returns In % LIC MF Infrastructure Dir 25.36 23.11 21.14 ICICI Pru Infrastructure Dir 25.16 23.11 21.14 DSP India T.I.G.E.R. Dir 24.3 23.11 21.14

10-year performance

Funds 10-Year Returns In % Benchmark Returns In % Category Average Returns In % Quant Infrastructure Dir 21.31 16.79 17.2 Bank of India Manufacturing & Infra Dir 19.96 16.79 17.2 Invesco India Infrastructure Dir 19.93 16.79 17.2

Source: Value Research as of 3rd July 2026

Top-performing thematic manufacturing funds

3-year performance

Funds 3-Year Returns In % Benchmark Returns In % Category Average Returns In % ICICI Pru Manufacturing Dir 23.31 13.94 21.4 ABSL Manufacturing Equity Dir 21.44 13.94 21.4 Kotak Manufacture in India Dir 21.43 13.94 21.4

5-year performance

Funds 5-Year Returns In % Benchmark Returns In % Category Average Returns In % ICICI Pru Manufacturing Dir 21.07 14.84 17.99 ABSL Manufacturing Equity Dir 14.9 14.84 17.99

10-year performance

Funds 10-Year Returns In % Benchmark Returns In % Category Average Returns In % ABSL Manufacturing Equity Dir 14.75 13.58 14.75

Source: Value Research as of 3rd July 2026

Word of caution

While the above thematic mutual funds have delivered impressive returns in certain periods, investors should remember that these schemes are concentrated around a single sector, hence are more volatile than diversified funds.

Thematic funds generally carry Very High Risk, according to Value Research, and because of the single industry exposure, these funds can experience sharper ups and downs based on the performance of that specific category.

The categories leading the performance charts today may not remain at the top in the coming years, due to varying market conditions; hence, chasing thematic funds only based on past performance without considering your risk profile, goals, risk and asset classes, portfolio diversification, and expense ratios may expose investors to higher volatility.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.

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