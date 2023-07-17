Best Tax-Saving Funds in 3 years (July 2023): Top 11 ELSS schemes with 28% to 40% SIP returns

Best-performing Tax-Saving (ELSS) Mutual Funds in 3 years (till July 14 2023): There is a wide variance in returns of tax-saving ELSS mutual fund schemes in three years. While the direct plan of the top-performing scheme has given over 40% annualised returns in this duration, some low-performing tax-saving schemes have given less than 20% annualised returns in 3 years.

Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing shows that as many as 11 tax-saving funds have given over 28% annualised returns in three years under their direct plans.

The regular plans of these schemes have also given over 27% returns in 3 years. Following is the list of such top-performing ELSS funds in three years, as per data on AMFI’s website tracked till July 14, 2023.

Top-performing Tax Saving Mutual Funds in 3 years

Quant Tax Plan

The direct plan of Quant Tax Plan scheme has given 41.89% returns while the regular plan has given 39.34% returns in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 25.80% returns in 3 years.

Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund

The direct plan of Bandhan Tax Advantage (ELSS) Fund has given 35.07% returns while the regular plan has given 33.54% returns in three years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 26.11% returns in 3 years.

Also Read: How to find best Small Cap Fund for investing amid wide divergence in returns

Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund

The direct plan of Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund has given 29.26% returns while the regular plan has given 27.64% returns in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 25.80% returns in 3 years.

Mahindra Manulife ELSS Fund

The direct plan of Mahindra Manulife ELSS Fund has given 29.32% returns while the regular plan has given 27.16% returns in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 25.80% returns in 3 years.

Franklin India Taxshield Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Taxshield Fund has given 29.16% returns while the regular plan has given 28.07% returns in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 25.80% returns in 3 years.

Also Read: Best Mid Cap Mutual Funds in 3 years (July 2023): 10 schemes with 34% to 40% SIP returns

SBI Long Term Equity Fund

The direct plan of SBI Long Term Equity Fund has given 28.96% returns while the regular plan has given 28.15% returns in three years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 26.11% returns in 3 years.

PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund

The direct plan of PGIM India ELSS Tax Saver Fund has given 28.92% returns while the regular plan has given 27.25% returns in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 25.80% returns in 3 years.

Nippon India Tax Saver (ELSS) Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Tax Saver (ELSS) Fund has given 28.66% returns while the regular plan has given 27.75% returns in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 25.80% returns in 3 years.

JM Tax Gain Fund

The direct plan of JM Tax Gain Fund has given 28.10% returns while the regular plan has given 27.02% returns in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 25.80% returns in 3 years.

HDFC Taxsaver Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Taxsaver Fund has given 28.95% returns while the regular plan has given 28.18% returns in three years. The scheme tracks NIFTY 500 Total Return Index, which has given 25.80% returns in 3 years.

Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund

The direct plan of Bank of India Tax Advantage Fund has given 28.96% returns while the regular plan has given 27.55% returns in three years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 500 Total Return Index, which has given 26.11% returns in 3 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of July 14, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.