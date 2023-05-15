Top-performing small cap funds (May 2023): Small Cap mutual funds continued to remain popular among investors in April 2023 even as Large Cap, Multi Cap, Focused and ELSS schemes witness a drop in their net inflow. The total netflow into Small Cap funds last month was Rs 2182 crore, which was the highest among all equity-oriented schemes. Notwithstanding the risks, better returns from small-cap funds in the last few years seem to be the main attraction for investors.

As per data on the AMFI website at the time of writing, as many as six small-cap funds have given around 16% or more returns in 5 years under their respective direct plans. Calculation shows that a SIP of Rs 25,000 in any of these funds would have grown up to more than Rs 23 lakhs in 5 years. One of these schemes has even given a return of 25% in 5 years under the direct plan, which could have turned a SIP of Rs 25,000 into around Rs 29 lakh.

Following is a list of such top-performing small-cap funds in 5 years:

Quant Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given a return of 25.46% while the regular plan has given a return of 24.18% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 9.25% in 5 years.

Axis Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given a return of 20.22% while the regular plan has given a return of 18.52% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 9.25% in 5 years.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given a return of 17.80% while the regular plan has given a return of 16.71% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 9.25% in 5 years.

Kotak Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Small Cap Fund has given a return of 17.13% while the regular plan has given a return of 15.54% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 9.25% in 5 years.

SBI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given a return of 15.96% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.65% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 9.25% in 5 years.

ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund has given a return of 15.82% while the regular plan has given a return of 14.36% in 5 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 9.25% in 5 years.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of May 12, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)