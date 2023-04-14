Small Cap Mutual Funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 2430 crore in March 2023. Over the years, several small-cap funds have given very high returns. This article looks at top-performing small-cap funds in the last five years, according to data on the AMFI website as of 13th April 2023.

Quant Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given a return of 24.08% while the regular plan has given a return of 22.83% in five years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Axis Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Axis Small Cap Fund has given a return of 19.23% while the regular plan has given a return of 17.54% in five years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given a return of 16.59% while the regular plan has given a return of 15.51% in five years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Kotak Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Small Cap Fund has given a return of 16.36% while the regular plan has given a return of 15.51% in five years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund has given a return of 15.04% while the regular plan has given a return of 13.59% in five years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

SBI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Small Cap Fund has given a return of 15.01% while the regular plan has given a return of 13.71% in five years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

HDFC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Small Cap Fund has given a return of 13.11% while the regular plan has given a return of 11.87% in five years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

Union Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Union Small Cap Fund has given a return of 12.86% while the regular plan has given a return of 11.99% in five years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

HSBC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Small Cap Fund has given a return of 12.72% while the regular plan has given a return of 11.52% in five years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

DSP Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of DSP Small Cap Fund has given a return of 12.03% while the regular plan has given a return of 11.10% in five years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of April 13, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)