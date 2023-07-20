Best Small Cap Mutual Funds in 3 years (July 2023): Top 11 schemes with 43% to 58% SIP returns

Best-performing Small Cap Mutual Funds in 3 years (till July 19 2023): Most of the small-cap funds have given high returns to investors in three years. While the direct plan of the top-performing Small Cap scheme has given over 58% annualised returns in this duration, some low-performing small cap funds have also given over 34% annualised returns in 3 years.

Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing on July 20 shows that as many as 11 Small Cap funds have given over 43% annualised returns in three years under their direct plans.

The regular plans of these schemes have also given over 41% returns in 3 years. Following is the list of such top-performing Small Cap funds in three years, as per data on AMFI’s website tracked till July 19, 2023.

Top-performing Small Cap Funds in 3 years

Quant Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given 58.07% returns while the regular plan has given 55.72% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 38.73% returns in 3 years.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given 48.29% returns while the regular plan has given 46.99% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 38.73% returns in 3 years.

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund has given 45.34% returns while the regular plan has given 42.93% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 38.73% returns in 3 years.

HSBC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Small Cap Fund has given 45.72% returns while the regular plan has given 43.98% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 38.73% returns in 3 years.

HDFC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Small Cap Fund has given 44.88% returns while the regular plan has given 43.48% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given 39.16% returns in 3 years.

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Small Cap Fund has given 44.04% returns while the regular plan has given 41.71% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 38.73% returns in 3 years.

ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund has given 44.42% returns while the regular plan has given 42.49% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 38.73% returns in 3 years.

Tata Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Small Cap Fund has given 43.82% returns while the regular plan has given 41.24% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 38.73% returns in 3 years.

Kotak Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Small Cap Fund has given 43.84% returns while the regular plan has given 41.84% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 38.73% returns in 3 years.

Bank of India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Bank of India Small Cap Fund has given 43.63% returns while the regular plan has given 41.26% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 38.73% returns in 3 years.

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund has given 43.37% returns while the regular plan has given 42.17% returns in 3 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 38.73% returns in 3 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of July 19, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.