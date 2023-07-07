Best Small Cap Mutual Funds in 1 year (July 2023): Top 10 schemes With 33% to 45% SIP returns

Best-Performing Small Cap Mutual Fund Schemes in 1 year (till July 6, 2023): Direct plans of most of the small-cap mutual fund schemes have given over 25% annualised returns in one year. Data on AMFI’s website at the time of writing shows that direct plans of as many as four small-cap funds have given 40% or more returns in one year. The top-performing scheme has given 45% returns.

The following is the list of 10 such top-performing small-cap funds that have given more than 33% returns in one year under their respective direct plans. The regular plans of these schemes have also given over 31% returns in one year.

Before going to the list, readers should note that this exercise is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to recommend any fund for investment. It is recommended not to invest in a small cap or any other mutual fund scheme on the basis of past performance only. Also, one-year performance doesn’t say much about the quality or suitability of a scheme for an investor. Therefore, it is always advised to invest as per your risk appetite, risk capacity and financial goals. You should also consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor to make the right investment decision.

Top-performing Small Cap Funds in 1 year (till July 6, 2023)

HDFC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Small Cap Fund has given 45.98% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 44.58% returns in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given 35.23% returns in one year.

Quant Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given 43.57% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 41.63% returns in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 32.79% returns in one year.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given 40.71% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 39.46% returns in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 32.79% returns in one year.

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund has given 41.98% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 40.77% returns in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 32.79% returns in one year.

Tata Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Small Cap Fund has given 39.93% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 37.37% returns in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 32.79% returns in one year.

ITI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of ITI Small Cap Fund has given 38.30% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 35.75% returns in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 32.79% returns in one year.

HSBC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Small Cap Fund has given 33.33% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 31.93% returns in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 32.79% returns in one year.

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Small Cap Fund has given 33.23% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 31.09% returns in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 32.79% returns in one year.

Invesco India Smallcap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Smallcap Fund has given 33.05% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 31.11% returns in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given 35.23% returns in one year.

Sundaram Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Sundaram Small Cap Fund has given 33.41% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 31.88% returns in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 32.79% returns in one year.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of July 6, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.