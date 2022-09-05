Small Cap Funds With Highest Returns in 5 years: Small Cap mutual funds are considered high-risk and high-reward investment options, generally suited for young investors with a very high-risk appetite. By diversifying the portfolio, a small-cap investor may reduce the risks. In the last 5 years, several small-cap funds have given a return of over 15%. One small-cap fund has even given returns at the rate of over 22%. (Read: Should you invest in mutual funds)

Here’s a look at the 10 high-performing small-cap funds and their returns in 5 years: Axis Small Cap Mutual Funds: It has given a return of 19.74% in the Regular Scheme and 21.44% in the Direct Scheme in 5 years.

DSP Small Cap Fund: It has given a return of 13.53% in the Regular Scheme and 14.40% in the Direct Scheme in 5 years.

HDFC Small Cap Fund: It has given a return of 14.86% in the Regular Scheme and 16.17% in the Direct Scheme in 5 years.

ICICI PRU Small Cap Fund: It has given a return of 15.25% in the Regular Scheme and 16.63% in the Direct Scheme in 5 years.

IDBI Small Cap Fund: It has given a return of 13.24% in the Regular Scheme and 14.96% in the Direct Scheme in 5 years.

Kotak Small Cap Fund: It has given a return of 17.99% in the Regular Scheme and 19.61% in the Direct Scheme in 5 years.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund: It has given a return of 18.06% in the Regular Scheme and 19.22% in the Direct Scheme in 5 years.

Quant Small Cap Fund: It has given a return of 21.22% in the Regular Scheme and 22.29% in the Direct Scheme in 5 years.

SBI Small Cap Fund: It has given a return of 19.15% in the Regular Scheme and 20.47% in the Direct Scheme in 5 years.

Union Small Cap Fund: It has given a return of 15.18% in the Regular Scheme and 16.04% in the Direct Scheme in 5 years.

(Disclaimer: The above information is based on data provided on the AMFI website as of 5 September 2022. Investors should be aware of the fact that mutual fund investments are subject to market risks and there is no guarantee that any fund will repeat the past performance in future. Therefore, readers are advised to consult their financial advisors before may any investment in mutual funds or any other market-related instruments).