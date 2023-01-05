Small Cap Mutual Funds are popular among investors because of their potential to provide higher returns. Historically, several small-cap funds have given returns of over 20% since their respective launch dates. However, investing in small-cap funds is considered riskier than large and mid-cap funds.

In the last month, there has been a reduction in the small-cap funds’ returns since inception (Check this for comparison). That said, the following is a list of the best small-cap funds that have given highest returns since their respective launch dates.

Top 10 Small Cap Funds With Highest Returns Till January 4

The following list of top 10 small cap mutual fund schemes is based on AMFI website data available till January 4, 2023.

IDFC Emerging Businesses Fund

The direct plan of IDFC Emerging Businesses Fund has given 32.74% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 30.37%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

Bank of India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Bank of India Small Cap Fund has given 29.99% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 27.69%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Edelweiss Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Small Cap Fund has given 29.18% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 27.13%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund has given 28.49% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 26.28%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

UTI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of UTI Small Cap Fund has given 26.90% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 24.50%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Tata Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Small Cap Fund has given 25.87% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 23.49%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

SBI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Small Cap Fund has given 25.67% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 19.99%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

Nippon India Small Cap

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap fund has given 24.91% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 19.85%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Axis Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Axis Small Cap Fund has given 24.12% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 22.54%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index.

Invesco India Smallcap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Smallcap Fund has given 22.41% annualised returns since inception while the regular plan has given a return of 20.46%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only, based on AMFI website data as of 4th January 2023. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. There is no assurance that a fund will sustain its past performance in future. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)